Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has sparked controversy after posting a series of statements on social media demanding USD 1 billion from Turkey and making a personal remark about wanting “the most beautiful girl in Turkey” as his wife. The comments, shared on April 11, have drawn widespread criticism and raised questions about diplomatic conduct.

Uganda and Turkey have maintained diplomatic and economic ties, including cooperation in infrastructure and trade. The latest remarks have raised concerns about potential strain in relations if tensions escalate. Observers note that such statements, if not clarified, could impact bilateral engagement and regional diplomacy. Uganda Police Arrest 2 Women for Kissing; Human Rights Watch Demands Repeal of Laws Criminalising Same-S*x Relations.

Uganda Army Chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba's Wild Demands Go Viral

(Photo Credits: X/@mkainerugaba)

(Photo Credits: X/@mkainerugaba)

Why Did Kainerugaba Demand USD 1 Billion and the ‘Most Beautiful Woman’ From Turkey?

In his posts, Muhoozi Kainerugaba linked the USD 1 billion demand to Uganda’s long-standing military role in Somalia. He argued that Uganda had borne significant security responsibilities in combating militant groups, including Al-Shabaab, under African Union missions, while Turkey benefited from infrastructure and commercial projects in Mogadishu.

Kainerugaba described the demand as a “security dividend,” suggesting that Uganda deserved compensation for its contributions over nearly two decades. In a separate post, Kainerugaba said he wanted “the most beautiful woman in Turkey” as his wife. Chimpanzee ‘Civil War’ in Uganda: Chimpanzees Enter Prolonged Conflict After Group Breaks Apart, Scientists Don’t Have Answers.

Threats Over Diplomatic Relations

The Ugandan army chief also warned that failure to meet the demand within 30 days could lead to serious diplomatic consequences. These included the possible closure of Turkey’s embassy in Kampala, restrictions on Turkish Airlines operations, and a complete severing of diplomatic ties between the two countries. He further advised Ugandan citizens to avoid travel to Turkey, citing safety concerns.

This is not the first time Muhoozi Kainerugaba has attracted attention for controversial remarks. In 2022, he offered 100 cows in exchange for marrying Giorgia Meloni and previously made statements about potential military action against neighbouring countries.

His comments have, at times, prompted responses from his father, President Yoweri Museveni, who has publicly distanced the government from such statements.

As of now, neither Turkey nor Ugandan authorities have issued an official response clarifying whether the remarks reflect government policy or personal views. The posts continue to circulate widely, prompting debate over the role of social media in diplomacy and the responsibilities of senior officials in public communication.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).