Pune, April 6: The Pimpri Chinchwad police recently arrested two people in connection with the death of a youngster who died by suicide in Hinjewadi. The deceased was identified as Tejas Bajirao Sonagare (20), a resident of Dehugaon. Police officials said that the Sonagare had ended his life by jumping from the sixth floor of the company he was working at in Phase 2 in Hinjewadi. The alleged incident took place at around 10 PM on February 12, 2025.

Speaking about the incident, cops said that before ending his life, the 20-year-old youth had posted a video on Instagram. In the video, the deceased had blamed two of his cousins for driving him to take the extreme step, reports Indian Express. In the video note, the deceased said that his cousins allegedly harassed him by asking him about his salary and his savings. Pune Shocker: MNS Workers Slap Marathi Employee at Maharashtra Bank for Intervening in Language Dispute With Branch Manager in Lonavala (Watch Video).

Police officials said that the deceased had asked his friends to make his video as viral as possible. After Sonagare's suicide, the police registered an accidental death report in connection with the incident and started an investigation to confirm the cause behind the incident. When the probe confirmed the involvement of the two cousins, an FIR was lodged against the two on Friday, April 4.

Dnyaneshwar Zol, the police sub-inspector who is the investigation officer, said that the deceased, who lost his parents in the past, was working as an office boy at a private company. He further said that the deceased was upset as his two cousins continuously asked him about his earnings and savings. After their arrest, the two cousins were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody till Monday, April 7. Pune Shocker: Bride-To-Be Hires Hitmen To Kill Fiance To Avoid Wedding, 5 Arrested After Man Escapes Attack in Maharashtra; Probe On.

An official said that one of the accused does welding work, while the other runs a safety equipment shop. Both are said to be residents of Talawade.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2025 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).