Why Are BEST Employees on Strike? Key Demands Behind Mumbai’s Transport Disruption
Public transport and electricity services face disruptions as a coalition of labor unions under the BEST Kamgar Sanyukt Kruti Samiti launched an indefinite strike after midnight on Friday, June 19, 2026. The agitation by 12 employee unions comes despite a last-minute restraining order from the industrial court and the invocation of the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) by the administration.
Mumbai, June 19: Public transport and electricity services face disruptions as a coalition of labor unions under the BEST Kamgar Sanyukt Kruti Samiti launched an indefinite strike after midnight on Friday, June 19, 2026. The agitation by 12 employee unions comes despite a last-minute restraining order from the industrial court and the invocation of the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) by the administration. The strike threatens to impact nearly 2.3 million daily bus commuters and over a million power consumers across the city.
Affected Areas and Commuter Impact
The strike is expected to cause major delays during morning and evening peak hours, particularly for passengers dependent on buses for last-mile connectivity. Key business and residential hubs are likely to see the most significant impact, including:
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Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC)
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Kurla and Bandra
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South Mumbai
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Central and eastern suburbs
The protest has also cast a shadow over the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) planned "Friday Public Transport Day" at BKC, an initiative meant to encourage commuters to ditch private vehicles.
To mitigate local disruptions around the commercial hub, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking deployed 12 additional buses across three primary routes, including those operating between Kurla Station and Bandra. Additionally, 104 app-based "Chalo Premium" buses are being kept operational to help reduce waiting times. Mumbai BEST Strike: Employees Announce Indefinite Walkout From Midnight Over Long-Pending Demands.
Core Demands of the Unions
The Joint Action Committee is striking over long-pending grievances regarding wages, pensions, and the operational future of the public body. Key demands include:
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Budget Merger: Merging the BEST budget directly with the primary budget of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
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Fleet Expansion: Procuring 5,000 buses owned directly by BEST to replace outsourced arrangements.
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Job Security: Regularizing wet-lease contractual drivers into permanent positions with standard service benefits.
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Clearance of Dues: Immediate, lump-sum clearance of pending statutory payments owed to retired employees.
Union leaders argue that a recent INR 500-crore allocation from the BMC is a temporary fix that does not resolve systemic financial delays or structural issues within the undertaking. BKC Car-Free Fridays: Mumbai Tests New Commute Strategy for 2 Lakh Bandra Kurla Complex Workers.
Fractured Union Participation and Legal Action
The impact of the strike remains partial as the largest single union, the BEST Workers' Union led by Shashank Rao, chose not to join the protest. Rao stated that their drivers would continue to ply buses unless law-and-order issues arise, citing active, ongoing negotiations with the management.
On the administrative front, BEST General Manager Sonia Sethi issued a circular banning all employee leave for the duration of the protest under MESMA guidelines. Officials warned that striking workers could face stringent legal action.
While union representatives stated they respect the industrial court's interim restraining order, they maintained that the strike went forward because the BEST management failed to invite them to the negotiating table before the midnight deadline.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 10:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).