Mumbai, March 29: The escalating conflict in West Asia has begun to impact India's healthcare and consumer goods sectors, with condom manufacturers reporting severe shortages of critical raw materials. Industry leaders, including HLL Lifecare, Mankind Pharma, and Cupid Limited, have cautioned that supply chain disruptions in the Persian Gulf are driving up production costs and could lead to a significant spike in retail prices.

As of late March 2026, the scarcity of essential inputs like anhydrous ammonia and silicone oil- largely sourced from the Gulf region - threatens to destabilise a domestic market valued at approximately USD 1.7 billion. India’s Handicrafts, Mango Shipments Affected As West Asia Tensions Disrupt Key Middle East Markets.

Disrupted Supply Chains and Rising Input Costs

The primary driver of the current crisis is the volatility surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime corridor for India's chemical and energy imports. Indian manufacturers rely on Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman for nearly 86 per cent of their anhydrous ammonia, a chemical essential for stabilising natural rubber latex and removing excess proteins during production. Since the intensification of hostilities in February, the price of ammonia has surged by an estimated 40 per cent to 50 per cent. Furthermore, the cost of silicone oil, used as a lubricant in the final product, has reached record highs due to restricted supply. Beyond chemicals, manufacturers are facing a "triple squeeze" as the prices of packaging materials - including aluminium foil and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) - have also escalated due to broader industrial disruptions.

Industry Response and Operational Stress

Major players in the Indian market are currently evaluating their pricing strategies to absorb these mounting expenses. Cupid Limited, which operates a major manufacturing facility near Mumbai, noted that while they maintain some inventory, prolonged disruptions make current pricing models unviable. The industry’s stress mirrors a wider trend in Indian manufacturing; recent reports indicate that sectors ranging from textiles to rubber-based elastic production are cutting output by as much as 50 per cent to manage costs. In its March economic review, the Chief Economic Advisor's office acknowledged that these "raw-material shocks" are being transmitted through higher input costs, posing a multi-layered risk to India’s external trade balance.

Public Health and Demographic Concerns Amid Condom Shortage Threat

Medical experts and public health advocates have expressed concern that any sharp increase in the price of contraceptives could have long-term societal consequences. In a country that recently became the world's most populous, affordable access to protection is a cornerstone of family planning and the prevention of sexually transmitted infections (STIs). "If condoms become significantly more expensive, we may see a decline in usage among vulnerable and low-income groups," warned one public health analyst. Such a shift could lead to an uptick in unintended pregnancies and potentially reverse years of progress in sexual health education. Two India-Bound Oil Vessels Likely Cross Strait of Hormuz Amid West Asia Conflict.

While the Indian government has moved to provide relief in other areas - such as cutting excise duties on fuel - the manufacturing sector remains vulnerable to the ongoing energy crisis. Industry bodies like the All-India Rubber Industries Association have sought urgent government intervention, including duty waivers on synthetic inputs and expedited port clearances, to mitigate the fallout. For now, the duration of the West Asia conflict remains the deciding factor for whether these "temporary" shortages evolve into a long-term public health challenge.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).