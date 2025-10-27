Mumbai, October 27: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced a pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the second phase set to kick off from Tuesday, October 28, in 12 states and Union Territories (UTs), including many poll-bound states such as West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. But what raised eyebrows was the exclusion of Assam, where elections are due by April 2026. Since then, many have been wondering why Assam was not included in the list of states gearing up for the SIR 2.0 exercise.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, addressing a press conference today, said, “The second phase of SIR is about to be carried out in 12 States/UTs.” The 12 states and union territories where SIR will be conducted include Andaman & Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. SIR 2025-26: Full Schedule, Important Dates, List of Documents Required by EC and Names of States Where Special Intensive Revision of Voters’ List Will Happen.

Know Why Assam Was Excluded From SIR Phase 2

According to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the citizenship issue in Assam was currently under the supervision of the Supreme Court. The CEC, however, said that the revision of electoral rolls in Assam would be announced separately.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar Explains...

#WATCH | Phase 2 of SIR | On Assam not included in the second phase of SIR, CEC Gyanesh Kumar says, "Under India's Citizenship Act, there are separate provisions for Assam. Under the supervision of the Supreme Court, the checking of citizenship there is about to be completed. The… pic.twitter.com/NoeqZ5x6DY — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2025

"Under the Citizenship Act, there are separate provisions for Assam. Under the supervision of the Supreme Court, the checking of citizenship there is about to be completed... The June 24 SIR order was for the entire country. Under such circumstances, this would not have applied to Assam," he said. SIR: Election Commission of India Announces Voter List Revision in 12 States, UTs in Second Phase.

SIR Phase 2 Schedule:

Printing/Training: October 28 to November 3, 2025.

House-to-House Enumeration Phase: November 4 to December 4, 2025.

Publication of Draft Electoral Rolls: December 9, 2025.

Claims & Objection Period: December 9, 2025, to January 8, 2026.

Notice Phase (Hearing & Verification): December 9, 2025, to January 31, 2026.

Publication of Final Electoral Rolls: February 7, 2026.

Following the SIR in Bihar, the EC had announced that it would conduct the voters' list cleanup across all states and union territories in India. The voters' list cleanup exercise in Bihar has been concluded, with the final list of nearly 7.42 crore electors published on September 30. Polling in Bihar will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, and the counting will take place on November 14.

