After the "successful" completion of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, October 27, announced the second phase of voter list revision in 12 states and Union Territories (UT). "The second phase of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) is about to be carried out in 12 States/UTs," Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar claimed, "We successfully completed the exercise of purifying the electoral rolls in Bihar. And the result is before you... there has been zero appeals."SIR: Election Commission Likely To Declare SIR Dates for 2026 Assembly Poll-Bound West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu; Press Conference To Begin Shortly.

ECI Announces SIR 2nd Phase in 12 States, Union Territories

#WATCH | Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar says, "...The second phase of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) is about to be carried out in 12 States/UTs." pic.twitter.com/bKE65UFDay — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2025

