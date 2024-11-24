Hyderabad, November 24: A one-month-old baby was kidnapped by an unidentified woman at Niloufer Hospital on Saturday, November 24. The infant had just been discharged after treatment for jaundice. While preparing to leave for Zaheerabad, the baby's mother, Hasina Begum, was approached by the woman, who befriended her and convinced her to visit a medicine counter.

The woman convinced the mother to buy medicines, assuring her that she would look after the baby in the meantime. Trusting her, Hasina handed over the child. While the mother was at the counter, the woman disappeared with the baby. P. Ravi Kumar, the superintendent of Niloufer Hospital, explained that the woman then took the baby, boarded an auto, and later switched to a two-wheeler after meeting another person. He stated that the police were actively searching for the woman. Vikhroli: Lawyer Befriends and Rapes Woman on Promise of Marriage After Helping Victim’s Mother Get Bail in Theft Case, Arrested.

According to the police, a formal kidnapping case has been registered following the abduction of the one-month-old baby. Special investigation teams have been assigned to the case, with a focused effort to track down the unidentified woman responsible for the crime. Hyderabad Shocker: Migrant Worker Beats Wife to Death With Stick in Malkajgiri, Feeds Toddy to 1-Year-Old Daughter While on the Run; Arrested.

In addition to their on-ground efforts, officials are closely analyzing the available CCTV footage from Niloufer Hospital and surrounding areas. This footage is being used to trace the suspect's route after the abduction, with the hopes of gathering crucial information that will lead to her identification and capture.

