Delhi, April 23: In the wake of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, Ex-Diplomat and JNU Chancellor Kanwal Sibal has reignited a longstanding debate by calling for the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). He posted on X (formerly Twitter) that India must respond meaningfully to Pakistan-backed terrorism by cutting off a crucial lifeline, the rivers that flow into Pakistan under the terms of this treaty.

Sibal referenced India’s earlier stance that “blood and water can’t go together,” urging the government to act on this declared position. His remarks come amid growing outrage over cross-border terrorism and renewed calls for strategic countermeasures. The fact that this statement comes during US Vice President JD Vance's visit to India adds geopolitical weight to the demand. But what exactly is the Indus Waters Treaty, and why does its suspension matter so much in the current climate? Let’s know what the Indus Waters Treaty is. Jammu and Kashmir: Security Forces Release Sketches, Photos and Names of Terrorists; The Resistance Front Likely Behind Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack.

What is the Indus Waters Treaty?

The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) is a water-distribution agreement signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, brokered by the World Bank. The treaty allocates the waters of the Indus River and its five tributaries among the two nations. Under the treaty, India was given control over the three eastern rivers, i.e., Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej, while Pakistan was granted the rights to the three western rivers, i.e., Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab. The agreement was designed to resolve disputes over water usage and ensure equitable distribution, especially considering the vital role these rivers play in both nations' agriculture and livelihoods.

Although the treaty has held up for decades, with India respecting Pakistan's rights to the western rivers and Pakistan's usage largely unaffected by Indian infrastructure, the IWT has faced criticism. Pakistan receives roughly 80% of the total water flow, which is crucial for its agricultural sector, particularly in regions like Punjab and Sindh. The treaty has also been a point of tension in times of conflict, especially during moments of heightened political or military strife. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Special Flights Arranged To Bring Back Mortal Remains of Victims Killed by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir; Check Full List of Scheduled Flights.

Why Is Ex-Diplomat Kanwal Sibal Calling for Indus Waters Treaty's Indefinite Suspension?

Ex-Diplomat Kanwal Sibal's call for the indefinite suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) stems from his belief that India must adopt a more assertive stance in response to persistent cross-border terrorism, particularly after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Sibal argues that diplomatic condemnations alone are insufficient and that India must leverage strategic tools to hold Pakistan accountable for allegedly harbouring and supporting terrorist outfits like The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, which has been linked to the Pahalgam killings.

It it time to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty indefinitely as a truly meaningful response to the latest terrorist outrage in Pahalgam instigated by Pakistan. We have earlier said that blood and water can’t go together. Let’s act on our own declared position . This will be a… — Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) April 22, 2025

According to him, the IWT, often seen as overly generous to Pakistan, offers a non-military yet impactful route to exert pressure without direct confrontation. By suspending the treaty, India would be sending a clear message that terrorism and peaceful relations cannot coexist, and that water, a vital resource, will no longer flow as freely while Pakistan continues to support violent groups. He argues that suspending the treaty now would not only send a strong message to Islamabad but also to other nations like Bangladesh, signalling zero tolerance for Islamic extremism.

