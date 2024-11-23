Hyderabad, November 23: A migrant worker from Rajasthan allegedly beat his wife to death with a stick following a domestic dispute in Hyderabad's Malkajgiri area. After the fatal assault, he fled with their one-year-old daughter, making her drink toddy (liquor) to keep her quiet during their escape. The couple had arrived in the city just days earlier and were staying near Malkajgiri railway station. The woman succumbed to her injuries in a hospital while the police tracked the accused using CCTV footage.

According to a report by The Times of India, the tragic incident occurred on November 20 when the victim, identified as 34-year-old Soni, requested her husband, Vikram Kumar, aged 38, to return to their hometown in Rajasthan. The couple had been facing marital issues since their arrival in Hyderabad on November 19. In a fit of rage over her request, Vikram allegedly beat Soni with a stick, resulting in severe injuries. Hyderabad Shocker: Unaware of Son’s Death, Visually Challenged Elderly Parents Found Staying With Body for 4 Days in House, Rescued by Police.

He then took her to Gandhi Hospital, where she was admitted but later died on November 22 due to the severity of the wounds. After his wife’s death, Vikram fled the hospital with their one-year-old daughter. The police, relying on CCTV footage from the hospital, were able to trace his movements and identify him as a migrant worker from Rajasthan. Deccan Chronicle reported that Vikram was seen on the hospital’s security cameras attempting to quiet his infant daughter by feeding her toddy. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Strangles 19-Year-Old Pregnant Wife to Death After Months of Abuse in Balapur, Investigation Underway.

Vikram’s whereabouts remained unknown for a while, but the police eventually located him near Secunderabad railway station. The Malkajgiri police registered a murder case against Vikram, and the child was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee for care. The investigation continues, and authorities are focused on determining all the factors that led to this tragic outcome. Vikram has been arrested, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

