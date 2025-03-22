New Delhi, March 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the Centre's dedication to water conservation and sustainable development on the occasion of World Water Day on Saturday. He emphasised the need to preserve this vital resource for future generations and highlighted India's ongoing efforts to ensure water security. Observed annually on March 22 since 1993, World Water Day underscores the significance of freshwater and supports Sustainable Development Goal 6, which aims for water and sanitation access for all by 2030. The theme for World Water Day 2025 is 'Glacier Preservation.'

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "On World Water Day, we reaffirm our commitment to conserve water and promote sustainable development. Water has been the lifeline of civilisations, and thus, it is more important to protect it for future generations!" In a video post, he further stressed the cultural and historical significance of water conservation in India. World Water Day 2025 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance on the Day That Focuses on Water-Related Challenges.

On World Water Day, we reaffirm our commitment to conserve water and promote sustainable development. Water has been the lifeline of civilisations and thus it is more important to protect it for the future generations! pic.twitter.com/Ic6eoGudvt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2025

"Water is the foundation of life and the world's greatest resource. That is why our ancestors focussed so much on water conservation. From the Vedas to the Puranas, it has always been said that it is humanity's utmost duty to build lakes, dams, and reservoirs to save water," he said. World Water Day: Aamir Khan’s Lagaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades, and Other Bollywood Movies That Shed Light on ‘Water Issues’.

PM Modi warned that a lack of water threatens not just individual well-being but also national development. He underscored the role of the Jal Jeevan Mission in ensuring water availability, management, and maintenance, particularly in rural areas.

"Work is also being done to conserve water sources in villages. It may be possible that water is available in sufficient quantity where you are now, but we must always remember the millions who live in water-scarce areas," he urged.

Highlighting the cultural aspect of water conservation, he called for revitalising traditions that celebrate rivers. "Taking inspiration from the Maha Kumbh, we must give new meaning to river festivals. This will help the present generation understand the importance of water, encourage river cleanliness, and ensure their protection," he added.

