World Water Day is an annual event observed on March 22 around the world to highlight the importance of fresh water. This day was established by the United Nations in 1993. It raises awareness about the global water crisis, with a focus on ensuring access to clean water and sanitation for all. The day is used to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources. Each year, World Water Day is centered around a specific theme, such as water scarcity, climate change, groundwater protection, or water and sanitation hygiene (WASH). World Water Day: Aamir Khan’s Lagaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades, and Other Bollywood Movies That Shed Light on ‘Water Issues’.

Glaciers are melting faster than ever. As the planet gets hotter due to climate change, our frozen world is shrinking, making the water cycle more unpredictable and extreme. In a bid to mitigate and adapt to climate change, glacier preservation is a top priority. Hence, the theme of World Water Day 2025 is ‘Glacier Preservation’. In this article, let’s know more about the World Water Day 2025 date, the World Water Day 2025 theme and the significance of the annual event. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

World Water Day 2025 Date

World Water Day 2025 falls on Saturday, March 22.

World Water Day 2025 Theme

World Water Day 2025 theme is ‘Glacier Preservation’.

World Water Day History

World Water Day is held on March 22 worldwide every year since 1993. It is an annual United Nations Observance. UN-Water, the UN’s inter-agency coordination mechanism on water and sanitation, sets the theme and coordinates a Task Force that creates a global campaign.

World Water Day Significance

World Water Day celebrates water and inspires action to tackle the global water crisis. With billions of people still lacking safe drinking water and adequate sanitation, World Water Day serves as a call to action for governments, organisations, and individuals to address water-related challenges.

This day aims to inspire people around the world to learn more about water-related issues and take action to make a difference. On this day, several events are held to discuss on relevant issues like water scarcity, water pollution, inadequate water supply, lack of sanitation, and the impacts of climate change.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2025 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).