On March 22, the United Nations marks World Water Day, an occasion to recognise the significance of fresh water. This day highlights themes like clean water, sanitation, hygiene, and water scarcity each year. In honour of this vital celebration, let's delve into Bollywood cinema and uncover some remarkable films that spotlight water-related challenges. These movies entertain and raise awareness about water conservation, scarcity, and sustainable practices. Here are seven impactful Bollywood films worth exploring on World Water Day 2024. World Water Day 2024 Date & Theme: Know the History and Significance of the UN Observance Raising Awareness About the Importance of Fresh Water.

Lagaan (2001)

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan stars Aamir Khan in the lead role and depicts the struggles of a drought-stricken village under British colonial rule. It underscores the importance of water through a high-stakes cricket match that becomes a symbol of survival and community resilience.

Watch Lagaan Trailer

Swades (2004)

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starring Shah Rukh Khan, this thought-provoking film portrays the protagonist's efforts to bring electricity and water supply to his Indian village. It highlights community-driven solutions to water-related challenges.

Watch Swades Trailer

Well Done Abba (2010)

Shyam Benegal's satirical comedy-drama exposes bureaucratic hurdles and corruption in water management as a man seeks to dig a well in his drought-hit village. World Water Day 2024 Theme Is 'Water for Peace': Watch Video of Important Address by Lifeng Li, Director, FAO Land and Water Division.

Watch Well Done Abba Trailer

Jal (2014)

Girish Malik's film, set in the Rann of Kutch, follows a young man's journey to find water in the desert. Against a backdrop of water scarcity, the narrative explores themes of love, relationships, and human character amidst the struggle for survival.

Watch Jal Trailer

Kaun Kitne Paani Mein (2015)

Nila Madhab Panda's film, starring Kunal Kapoor and Radhika Apte, was made in collaboration with the One Drop Foundation. It focuses on the water crisis and the importance of conservation, conveying a message about the future consequences of neglecting water conservation efforts.

Watch Kaun Kitne Paani Mein Trailer

Kadvi Hawa (2017)

Directed by Nila Madhab Panda, this film confronts the realities of climate change in rural India. It portrays the struggles of individuals affected by extreme weather conditions and urges action to address climate-related challenges.

Watch Kadvi Hawa Trailer

Bhopal: A Prayer for Rain (2014)

While not solely focused on water, this film sheds light on the Bhopal gas tragedy and its aftermath, including water contamination and health issues. It highlights the interconnectedness of water, environment, and human well-being.

Watch Bhopal: A Prayer for Rain Trailer

To sum it up, these Bollywood films offer entertainment and valuable insights into the critical importance of water and the urgent need for collective action to address water-related challenges. So, why not explore these cinematic gems that resonate with real-world issues this World Water Day? Let us know your pick in the comments!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2024 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).