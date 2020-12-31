Turning the crisis of Corona challenges into an opportunity, the Ministry of Minority Affairs brought “Hunar Haat”, a credible brand to provide market and opportunities to artisans and craftsmen, on online platform in the year 2020. Products of artisans are available on http://hunarhaat.org. People are able to buy “Hunar Haat” products digital and online also. Online platform was launched during “Hunar Haat, organised at Pitampura, Delhi from 11th to 20th November 2020.

The Ministry, in the year 2020, decided to organise all “Hunar Haat” on the theme of “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat” and “Vocal for Local” which has given encouraging results. ‘Hunar Haat Strengthening Resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local’, Says Naqvi.

“Hunar Haat” has restarted from Pitampura, Delhi, after a gap of about 9 months due to the Corona pandemic. This was the 22nd “Hunar Haat”. The 23rd “Hunar Haat” was organised at Numaish Ground, Rampur (UP) from 18th to 27th December 2020 which was immensely beneficial and encouraging for artisans and craftsmen as about 16 lakh people from Rampur and nearby districts visited the “Hunar Haat” and purchased indigenous handmade products of artisans on large scale.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that, “Magnificent indigenous products of master artisans are “Local Pride” and “Global Praise” of “Hunar Haat”. Every corner of the country is endowed with diversity of indigenous products made with wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay etc. “Hunar Haat” is an enormous platform providing market and opportunities to artisans and craftsmen who prepare these indigenous exquisite handmade products.”

“Hunar Haat” achieved newer heights of success in the year 2020. The 20th “Hunar Haat”, organised at India Gate Lawns, Rajpath, New Delhi from 13 to 23 February 2020, was historic as the Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited “Hunar Haat” and encouraged artisans and craftsmen. The Vice President of India visited “Hunar Haat” at India Gate Lawns on 20th February; Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19th February and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on 18th February and encouraged artisans and craftsmen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sudden visit to “Hunar Haat” on 19th February strengthened the confidence on “Swadeshi” among the people. During “Mann Ki Baat” on 23rd February, 2020; Prime Minister appreciated “Hunar Haat” and artisans, craftsmen and their exquisite indigenous handmade products. By mentioning about “Hunar Haat” in “Mann Ki Baat”, the Prime Minister encouraged the magnificent legacy of our indigenous arts/crafts. His visit gave a tremendous boost and world-wide recognition to talent of Indian artisans and craftsmen. Modi also enjoyed “Kulhad Ki Chai” and Bihar’s delicious “Litti-Chokha” by sitting on a “Khat” like as a common man. During his about one-hour long gracious presence at “Hunar Haat”, the Prime Minister visited several stalls and interacted with artisans and also took information about their indigenous products.

The visit of the Prime Minister gave a tremendous publicity to “Hunar Haat” as the number of visitors increased by more than 60 per cent after Modi’s visit. Several Lac visitors, both domestic and international, visited “Hunar Haat” at India Gate Lawns, Rajpath, in these last 11 days.

The “Hunar Haat” at India Gate Lawns was inaugurated by Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal; Union Minister for Urban Development (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri and President ICCR Dr.Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on 13th February, 2020. This “Hunar Haat”, organised on the theme of “Kaushal KouKaam” witnessed gracious presence of several Union Ministers, Parliamentarians, senior government officials, senior Diplomats from various countries and other dignitaries from India and abroad. These dignitaries encouraged and lauded artisans and craftsmen and their indigenous handmade products. They also purchased their indigenous products.

A total of 7 “Hunar Haat” were organised in the year 2020 at Lucknow, Hyderabad, Indore, India Gate-New Delhi, Ranchi, Pitampura-Delhi and Rampur. The next “Hunar Haat” will be organised at Shilp Gram, Lucknow (UP) from 23rd to 31st January 2021. In the coming days, “Hunar Haat” will be organized at Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, India Gate-New Delhi, Ranchi, Kota, Surat/Ahmedabad, Kochi and other places.

India became first country to make the entire Haj process 100 % digital

Due to the Corona pandemic, Haj 2020 could not take place. The entire Haj travel process for 2021 has been done with significant changes in view of the pandemic. These include accommodation, period of stay of pilgrims, transportation, health and other facilities both in India and Saudi Arabia. Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, in a meeting of Haj Committee of India at Mumbai on 10th December 2020, announced extension of the last date for submission of application forms for Haj 2021 up to 10th January 2021. Earlier, 10th December 2020 was the last date for submission of application forms for Haj 2021. Embarkation Points-wise estimated cost per pilgrim for Haj 2021 has also been reduced.

About 50,000 applications have been received yet for Haj 2021, this include more than 680 applications under women without “Mehram” (male companion) category. More than 2100 women had applied for Haj 2020 under without “Mehram” category. These women will go to Haj 2021 as the application filled by them for Haj 2020 is valid for Haj 2021 also. Besides new forms have also been accepted from the women, who wants to perform Haj 2021 without “Mehram”. All the women under without Mehram” category will be exempted from the lottery system.

Keeping in view the pandemic position and feedback received from Air India and other agencies, Embarkation Points for Haj 2021 have been reduced to 10. Earlier, there were 21 Haj Embarkation Points across the country. For Haj 2021, the 10 Embarkation Points are- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Srinagar. Haj 2021 is scheduled for June-July 2021.

In the year 2020, India became the first country in the world which has made the entire Haj process 100 per cent digital. Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that, “100 per cent digital/online Haj process has fulfilled the dream of “Ease of Doing Haj” for the Indian Muslims.

Making the entire Haj process digital/online has removed middlemen ensuring Haj pilgrimage become affordable in comparison to last several decades. Even after removal of Haj subsidy, no additional financial burden has been put on the pilgrims.”

First “Muslim Women Rights Day” observed

The year 2020 proved to be a milestone regarding rights of Muslim women as the first “Muslim Women Rights Day” was observed to celebrate completion of one year of the Law against “Triple Talaq”. Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi along with Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani addressed thousands of Muslim women from across the country through virtual conference on 31st July 2020 to celebrate 1st August as “Muslim Women Rights Day”.

Naqvi said that the Government has ensured gender equality and strengthened constitutional, fundamental and democratic rights of the Muslim women by bringing law against the cruel social evil of “Triple Talaq”. After the implementation of the law against “Triple Talaq”, there is a significant decline in “Triple Talaq” cases. If any such case was reported, the law has taken action.

22 youths selected in Civil Services with assistance of “Nai Udaan”scheme

The Government’s resolute and effective efforts for “promotion and progress” of needy meritorious youths have resulted in selection of 22 youths from poor, weaker, deprived sections of Minority communities in the prestigious Civil Services 2019 results of which were decaled in the year 2020, with the assistance of free coaching under “Nai Udaan” scheme, being run by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

On 18th August, 2020, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi; Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region &MoS in Prime Minister’s Office Dr.Jitendra Singh and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs & Sports and MoS, Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju felicitated these youth for their achievement.

“Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karykram” (PMJVK)

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi On October 06, 2020 said that Union Ministry of Education is constructing 99 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in backward, weaker and Minority concentrated areas across the country for the first time in the history, and several of these Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are being constructed jointly by Union Ministry of Education and Union Ministry of Minority Affairs.Naqvi along with Union Minister for Education Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal“Nishank” laid foundation stone for a new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Pakur in Jharkhand through video conferencing. This school is being constructed by the Ministry of Minority Affairs under the “Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karykram” (PMJVK).

Naqvi said that the Union Ministry of Education and the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs are also jointly constructing 4 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas at Uttar Dinajpur and Howrah in West Bengal; West Kamang in Arunachal Pradesh; Mamit in Manipur. The Ministry of Minority Affairs is extending a financial assistance of Rs 244 crore for construction of these Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. Besides, the Ministry of Minority Affairs will also construct Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas at other places jointly with the Ministry of Education.

Naqvi said that the Ministry of Minority Affairs has also provided Rs 36 crore for 1173 smart class rooms in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in backward and Minority concentrated areas of the country.

Process to establish Waqf Boards in Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Kargil Announced

On 04th December, 2020,Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi announced that Waqf Boards will be established soon in Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Kargil and the process of establishing the Waqf Boards has been started. Waqf Boards will be established in Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Kargil for the first time since the Independence and it has become possible only after abolition of Article 370.

Naqvi said , “Waqf Boards will ensure proper utilisation of Waqf properties in Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Kargil for welfare of the society. The Central Government will provide adequate financial assistance to construct infrastructure for socio-economic and educational activities on Waqf properties in Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Kargil under “PradhanMantri Jan VikasKarykram” (PMJVK).”

There are about 6,64,000 registered waqf properties across the country. Digitisation of all the state Waqf boards has been completed. Geo Tagging/GPS Mapping of Waqf properties is being done on war footing. All the state Waqf boards have been provided video conferencing facilities in the year 2020.

COVID-19 CARE

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on August 17, 2020 said that pandemic peril has proved to be a positive period of “Care, Commitment and Confidence” for Indians, which has set an example for the entire humanity across the world. He flagged off a mobile clinic,equipped with latest health care facilities, given by the Ministry of Minority Affairs’ NMDFC, to Holy Family Hospital, New Delhi.Itis to provide latest health facilities to poor, weaker sections. It is equipped with Emergency Multi Para Monitor, Oxygen facility and Auto Loading Stretcher, which are essential and lifesaving facilities for any emergency patient.

Naqvi said that NMDFC has also extended support to Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC) Mohali of the Ministry of Defence by providing modified scooters, physiotherapy equipment and other requisite tools & equipment for treatment of soldiers suffering from disabilities during war. These equipment are helping the soldiers live a normal life.

More than 1500 Health Care Assistants, who have been trained under skill development programme of Minority Affairs Ministry, are assisting in treatment and well-being of Corona patients. He said that these Health Care Assistants include 50 per cent girls who are helping in treatment of Corona patients in various hospitals and health care centres across the country. This year, more than 2000 other Health Care Assistants were trained by the Minority Affairs Ministry. The Ministry is providing one-year training to Health Care Assistants through various health organisations and reputed hospitals of the country.

Naqvi said that different waqf boards across the country have contributed Rs 51 crore in PM and CM relief funds for Corona pandemic with the support of various religious, social and educational organisations. Besides, these waqf boards are also distributing food and other essential commodities among the needy.

Naqvi said that 16 Haj Houses across the country have been given to state governments for quarantine and isolation facilities for Corona affected people.Various state governments are utilising the facilities at these Haj Houses according to their needs.

Naqvi informed that Aligarh Muslim University has contributed Rs 1.40crore in “PM-CARES” fund. AMU Medical College has also arranged 100 beds for treatment of Corona patients. AMU has also arranged Corona tests, more than 9000 tests have been done till now.

Naqvi further said that quarantine and isolation facilities were arranged at Khwaja Model School and Kayad Vishram Sthali at Ajmer Sharif Dargah for Corona Affected people. More than 4500 Jayarin belonging to all religions from across the country were provided food, accommodation and health facilities during lockdown.These facilities were arranged by Dargah Committee, Dargah Khadims and Sajjada-nashin. The Dargah Committee and its other associated organisations provided facilities worth about Rs 1 crore which also included arrangements to send the people back to their states.

Naqvi said that face masks have been prepared on large scale under Seekho Aur Kamao skill development programme of the Minority Affairs Ministry,these masks are being distributed among the needy. The Minority Affairs Ministry Launched “Jaan Bhi, Jahan Bhi” awareness campaign to make the people aware of social distancing and other guidelines for safety from Corona.

