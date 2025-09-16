Mumbai, September 16: Recently, the Gujarat High Court declared former cricketer and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Yusuf Pathan an encroacher. The state's top court said that Pathan encroached on government land in Vadodara and asked the civic authorities to remove the encroachment. The high court further said that celebrities cannot be above the law and that exempting them would set a wrong precedent.

The order was passed by a single bench of Justice Mauna Bhatt last month, reports India Today. During the order, the Gujarat HC rejected the petition filed by Yusuf Pathan to retain control of the plot adjacent to his bungalow in Vadodara's Tandalja area. The former cricketer had moved before the high court to challenge the Vadodara Municipal Corporation's (VMC) notice, which was issued last year. Ex-India Cricketer Yusuf Pathan Wins Berhampore Lok Sabha Election 2024 for TMC by Defeating Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Brother Irfan Pathan Celebrates; Says 'Mera Bhai Jeet Gaya'.

The notice had asked the TMC MP to vacate the government-owned plot he had occupied since 2012. Notably, the Gujarat High Court cited the Supreme Court principles and affirmed that exemptions for public figures in legal matters send the wrong message to society and undermine the rule of law. "As a national representative and public figure, Pathan's responsibility to follow the law is greater," the court said.

It further added, "Granting concessions to such individuals despite flouting the law sends a wrong message to society and undermines public trust in the judicial system." As per the report, the land enroachment dispute dates back to 2012 when the VMC issued a notice and asked the former cricketer to vacate the government land he had occupied since that year.

Later, Pathan challenged the notice and approached the Gujarat High Court. However, the state's top court found him to be in unauthorised possession of the plot. In his petitition befire the high court, the TMC lawmaker said that he and his brother, former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan, should be allowed to purchase the land to ensure their family's safety. Yusuf Pathan Lauds BCCI For Refusing to Travel to Pakistan For ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says 'They Always Think About Player's Security' (Watch Video).

Pathan also sought permission from the Chief Minister to buy the plot because he and his brother were internationally renowned sports personalities. Assessing Yusuf Pathan's request, the municipal authorities forwarded the same to the state government, which declined the proposal in 2014. Despite his proposal to buy the plot being rejected, Pathan continued to occupy the property.

Justice Bhatt clarified that the former cricketer had no right to occupy the land following the state government's rejection in 2014. In the end, the high court bench concluded that Pathan must vacate the plot he has encroached upon without any further delay.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

