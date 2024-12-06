Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who is currently an active MP of Berhampore in West Bengal, shared his opinions on BCCI deciding against travelling to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Yusuf lauded BCCI for their refusal to visit the neighbouring nation citing security concerns. He pointed out that BCCI always does thing considering player security, their families and welfare. ICC, PCB Reportedly Agree on Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy 2025 and Future Events.

Yusuf Pathan Lauds BCCI For Refusing to Travel to Pakistan For ICC Champions Trophy 2025

