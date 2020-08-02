New Delhi, August 2: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished Union Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery from coronavirus. Amit Shah was tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon. Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, said, “Wishing Mr Amit Shah a speedy recovery.”

On Sunday afternoon, Shah took to Twitter to inform that he was tested positive for COVID-19. The Union Home Minister in a tweet said that he was admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. Shah is currently undergoing treatment at Gurugram’s Medanta hospital.

Rahul Gandhi's Tweet:

Wishing Mr Amit Shah a speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 2, 2020

The Home Minister’s Condition is reported to be stable. He also asked people who came in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested and to go into home isolation. After Amit Shah was tested positive for COVID-19, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and BJP leaders, including Rajnath Singh and Ravi Shankar Prasad wished him a speedy recovery.

