Polling for the first phase of Assam Assembly Elections 2021 will be held across the state today, March 27. The first-phase voting will cover 47 Vidha Sabha seats. You can see the live updates on the voting on News18 Assam/North-East. Assam assembly polls live streaming can be watched online on Youtube. Electors can vote from 8 am to 6 pm. Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Key Electoral Battles to Watch Out For in Phase 1 Polls.

There are 78 independent candidates and 23 women candidates in the fray for the first-phase Assam polls. Meanwhile, 81,09,815 voters will cast their ballots in Phase 1. of these, 40,77,210 voters are males, 40,32,481 are females, while 124 are transgenders. Assembly Elections 2021: How to Vote Using EVM and VVPAT? Step by Step Guide Ahead of Phase 1 Polling in Assam and West Bengal.

Watch: Assam Phase 1 Voting Live Streaming on News18 Assam North-East:

In Assam, the Congress-led Grand Alliance, which includes the Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation (CPIMO), the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM), will be going up against the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party.

The elections in Assam will take place in three phases. The final counting of votes for the Assam Vidhan Sabha elections 2021 will be conducted on May 2, 2021.

