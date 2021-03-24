Guwahati, March 24: The first phase of polling for assembly elections in Assam will take place on March 27. The prime electoral contest is between a colaition, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Mahajot, an alliance of regional and Left parties, headed by the Congress. Several prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, are in the fray in the first phase of polls in Assam. We list key electoral battles to watch out for. Assam Assembly Election Results From 1952 to 2016: Parties That Won Polls in The Northeastern State And Chief Ministers Over The Years.

Sarbananda Sonowal Vs Rajib Lochan Pegu

Chief Minister and BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting from Majuli assembly constituency. Congress has fielded former state minister Rajib Lochan Pegu to take on Sonowal.

Hitendra Nath Goswami Vs Rana Goswami

An interesting battle will be seen in Jorhat assembly constituency where Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami is contesting against Congress's two-time legislator Rana Goswami. It’s going to be Goswami versus Goswami for the fourth consecutive terms. While Rana was elected twice in 2006 and 2011 from Jorhar, Hitendra Nath bagged the seat in 2016. Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 3 Phases on March 27, April 1 And April 6, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule.

Atul Bora Vs Independents

Assam Agriculture Minister and Asom Gana Parishad chief Atul Bora is challenged by independent candidates in Bokahat assembly constituency. Independent candidates Jiten Gogoi, who had won the seat twice, Jibon Borah, who is supported by Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal, and activist Pranab Doley are set to give a tough fight to Bora.

Nurul Huda Vs Nazir Hussain

Incumbent Congress legislator from Rupohihat seat, Nurul Huda is seeking re-election. The BJP has pitted Nazir Hussain against Huda.

Terosh Gowala Vs Dhruba Jyoti Gogoi Vs Lurinjyoti Gogoi

The Duliajan assembly constituency will witness a triangular fight between Assam Jatiya Parishad leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi, sitting BJP MLA Terosh Gowala and Congress candidate Dhruba Jyoti Gogoi.

Ripun Bora Vs Utpal Bora

In Gohpur, BJP's Utpal Borah is the sitting legislator. Congress has nominated its state chief Ripun Bora from Gohpur.

Akhil Gogoi Vs Subhamitra Gogoi Vs Surabhi Rajkonwar

An interesting battles will be on display in Sibsagar assembly constituency where jailed peasant leader Akhil Gogoi is contesting. Congress has nominated Youth Congress leader Subhamitra Gogoi, while the BJP is banking on Surabhi Rajkonwar to win the seat.

Polling for second and third phase of elections will be held on April 1 and 6 respectively. The results of assembly elections in Assam will be declared on May 2.

