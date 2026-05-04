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Assam Election Result 2026: List of Winners From BJP, Congress, BPF, AIUDF and More

The 2026 Assam Assembly Election results, finalized on May 4, mark a historic milestone for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured a third consecutive term with a landslide victory. LatestLY brings to you a list of winning candidates from the BJP, Congress, Bodoland People's Front (BPF), AIUDF, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and others.

By Kabir | Published: May 05, 2026 09:56 AM IST
Assam Election Result 2026: List of Winners From BJP, Congress, BPF, AIUDF and More
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The 2026 Assam Assembly Election results, finalized on May 4, mark a historic milestone for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured a third consecutive term with a landslide victory. In the 126-member House, the BJP single-handedly crossed the majority mark for the first time in the state's history, winning 82 seats. Its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), won 10 seats each, bringing the total NDA tally to 102. LatestLY has compiled a list of winning candidates from the BJP, Congress, Bodoland People's Front (BPF), AIUDF, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and others.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the charge with a record-shattering win in his Jalukbari stronghold, securing a margin of nearly 90,000 votes. The opposition Congress-led alliance faced a crushing defeat, managing to secure only 19 seats for the Congress and 2 for the Raijor Dal. The electoral blow was highlighted by high-profile losses, most notably state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, who lost his debut assembly contest in the family bastion of Jorhat to BJP's Hitendranath Goswami. The AIUDF saw its influence wane to just 2 seats. Assam Election Result 2026 Live News Updates.

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: List of Winning Candidates From BJP

S.No Constituency Winning Candidate
1 GOLAKGANJ(6) ASHWINI RAY SARKAR
2 GOALPARA WEST(13) PABITRA RABHA
3 DUDHNAI(15) TANKESWAR RABHA
4 ABHAYAPURI(16) BHUPEN ROY
5 BIJNI(20) ARUP KUMAR DEY
6 BHOWANIPUR-SORBHOG(21) RANJEET KUMAR DASS
7 BOKO-CHAYGAON (28) RAJU MESH
8 PALASBARI(29) HIMANGSHU SHEKHAR BAISHYA
9 RANGIA(31) BHABESH KALITA
10 KAMALPUR(32) DIGANTA KALITA
11 DISPUR(33) PRADYUT BORDOLOI
12 NEW GUWAHATI(35) DIPLU RANJAN SARMAH
13 GUWAHATI CENTRAL(36) VIJAY KUMAR GUPTA
14 JALUKBARI(37) HIMANTA BISWA SARMA
15 BARKHETRI(38) NARAYAN DEKA
16 NALBARI(39) JAYANTA MALLABARUAH
17 TIHU(40) CHANDRAMOHAN PATOWARY
18 TAMULPUR(43) BISWAJIT DAIMARY
19 GORESWAR(44) VICTOR KUMAR DAS
20 TANGLA(48) BIKAN CHANDRA DEKA
21 SIPAJHAR(49) PARAMANANDA RAJBONGSHI
22 MANGALDAI(50) NILIMA DEVI
23 JAGIROAD (52) PIJUSH HAZARIKA
24 MORIGAON(54) RAMA KANTA DEWRI
25 BARHAMPUR(59) JITU GOSWAMI
26 NAGAON-BATADRABA(60) RUPAK SARMAH
27 RAHA (61) SASHI KANTA DAS
28 HOJAI(63) SHILADITYA DEV
29 LUMDING(64) SIBU MISRA
30 DHEKIAJULI(65) ASHOK SINGHAL
31 BARCHALLA(66) RITU BARAN SARMAH
32 RANGAPARA(68) KRISHNA KAMAL TANTI
33 NADUAR(69) PADMA HAZARIKA
34 BISWANATH(70) PALLAB LOCHAN DAS
35 BEHALI (71) MUNINDRA DAS (BAPTI)
36 GOHPUR(72) UTPAL BORAH
37 BIHPURIA(73) BHUPEN KUMAR BORAH
38 RONGONADI(74) RISHIRAJ HAZARIKA
39 LAKHIMPUR(76) MANAB DEKA
40 DHAKUAKHANA (77) SHRI NABA KUMAR DOLEY
41 DHEMAJI (78) DR. RANOJ PEGU
42 SISSIBARGAON(79) JIBAN GOGOI
43 JONAI (80) BHUBON PEGU
44 SADIYA(81) BOLIN CHETIA
45 DOOMDOOMA(82) RUPESH GOWALA
46 MARGHERITA(83) BHASKAR SHARMA
47 DIGBOI(84) SUREN PHUKAN
48 MAKUM(85) SANJOY KISHAN
49 TINSUKIA(86) PULOK GOHAIN
50 CHABUA-LAHOWAL(87) BINOD HAZARIKA
51 DIBRUGARH(88) PRASANTA PHUKAN
52 KHOWANG(89) CHAKRADHAR GOGOI
53 DULIAJAN(90) RAMESWAR TELI
54 TINGKHONG(91) BIMAL BORAH
55 NAHARKATIA(92) TARANGA GOGOI
56 SONARI(93) DHORMESWAR KONWAR
57 MAHMORA(94) SURUJ DEHINGIA
58 DEMOW(95) SUSANTA BORGOHAIN
59 NAZIRA(97) MAYUR BORGOHAIN
60 MAJULI (98) BHUBAN GAM
61 JORHAT(100) HITENDRA NATH GOSWAMI
62 MARIANI(101) RUPJYOTI KURMI
63 TITABOR(102) DHIRAJ GOWALA
64 GOLAGHAT(103) AJANTA NEOG
65 DERGAON(104) MRIDUL KUMAR DUTTA
66 KHUMTAI(106) MRINAL SAIKIA
67 SARUPATHAR(107) BISWAJIT PHUKAN
68 BOKAJAN (108) SURJYA RONGPHAR
69 HOWRAGHAT (109) LUNSING TERON
70 DIPHU (110) NISO TERANGPI
71 RONGKHANG (111) TULIRAM RONGHANG
72 AMRI (112) HABBEY TERON
73 HAFLONG (113) RUPALI LANGTHASA
74 LAKHIPUR(114) KAUSHIK RAI
75 UDHARBOND(115) RAJDEEP GOALA
76 KATIGORAH(116) KAMALAKHYA DEY PURKAYASTHA
77 BORKHOLA(117) KISHOR NATH
78 SILCHAR(118) DR. RAJDEEP ROY
79 DHOLAI (120) AMIYA KANTI DAS
80 HAILAKANDI(121) MILON DAS
81 PATHARKANDI(125) KRISHNENDU PAUL
82 RAM KRISHNA NAGAR (126) BIJOY MALAKAR

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: List of Winning Candidates From Congress

S.No Constituency Winning Candidate
1 PARBATJHORA(5) MD ASHRAFUL ISLAM SHEIKH
2 GAURIPUR(7) ABDUS SOBAHAN ALI SARKAR
3 DHUBRI(8) BABY BEGUM
4 BIRSING JARUA(9) WAZED ALI CHOUDHURY
5 MANKACHAR(11) Mohibur Rohman (Bappy)
6 JALESHWAR(12) AFTAB UDDIN MOLLAH
7 GOALPARA EAST(14) ABUL KALAM RASHEED ALAM
8 SRIJANGRAM(17) MD. NURUL ISLAM
9 CHENGA(23) ABDUR RAHIM AHMED
10 PAKABETBARI(25) JAKIR HUSSAIN SIKDAR
11 CHAMARIA(27) REKIBUDDIN AHMED
12 LAHARIGHAT(53) DR ASIF MOHAMMAD NAZAR
13 RUPAHIHAT(56) NURUL HUDA
14 SAMAGURI(58) TANZIL HUSSAIN
15 NOWBOICHA (75) DR. JOY PRAKASH DAS
16 SONAI(119) AMINUL HAQUE LASKAR
17 ALGAPUR-KATLICHERRA(122) ZUBAIR ANAM MAZUMDER
18 KARIMGANJ NORTH(123) JAKARIA AHMED
19 KARIMGANJ SOUTH(124) AMINUR RASHID CHOUDHURY

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: List of Winning Candidates From BPF

S.No Constituency Winning Candidate
1 GOSSAIGAON(1) SABHARAM BASUMATARY
2 DOTMA (2) RABIRAM NARZARY
3 KOKRAJHAR(3) SEWLI MOHILARY
4 BAOKHUNGRI(4) RUPAM CHANDRA ROY
5 SIDLI CHIRANG (19) PANIRAM BRAHMA
6 MANAS(41) THANESWAR BASUMATARY
7 BAKSA (42) MANESWAR BRAHMA
8 BHERGAON(45) MAHESWAR BARO
9 UDALGURI(46) RIHON DAIMARI
10 MAZBAT(47) CHARAN BORO

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: List of Winning Candidates From AGP

S.No Constituency Winning Candidate
1 BILASIPARA(10) JIBESH ROY
2 BONGAIGAON(18) DIPTIMAYEE CHOUDHURY
3 BARPETA (24) DIPAK KUMAR DAS
4 BAJALI(26) DHARMESWAR ROY
5 HAJO-SUALKUCHI(30) PRAKASH CHANDRA DAS
6 DIMORIA (34) DR. TAPAN DAS
7 KALIABOR(57) KESHAB MAHANTA
8 TEZPUR(67) PRITHIRAJ RAVA
9 TEOK(99) BIKASH SAIKIA
10 BOKAKHAT(105) ATUL BORA

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: List of Winning Candidates From AIUDF

S.No Constituency Winning Candidate
1 DALGAON(51) MAZIBUR RAHMAN
2 BINNAKANDI(62) MOHAMMED BADRUDDIN AJMAL

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: List of Winning Candidates From Raijor Dal

S.No Constituency Winning Candidate
1 DHING(55) MEHBOOB MUKTAR
2 SIBSAGAR(96) AKHIL GOGOI

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: List of Winning Candidates From TMC

S.No Constituency Winning Candidate
1 MANDIA(22) SHERMAN ALI AHMED

The 2026 elections saw a record voter turnout of 85.91%, indicating high civic engagement across the state’s 35 districts. The BJP’s campaign focused heavily on infrastructure development and the "Double Engine" growth model, while the Congress-led alliance attempted to consolidate votes around issues of identity and land rights. Assam Election Result 2026 Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV.

The election also signaled the diminishing influence of the AIUDF, as minority-dominated areas saw a fragmented vote share, allowing the BJP to make unprecedented inroads. Key winners like Pijush Hazarika (Jagiroad) and Ranoj Pegu (Dhemaji) secured massive victory margins exceeding 30,000 votes.

Meanwhile, the resignation of Congress poll in-charge Bhanwar Jitendra Singh following the debacle underscores the crisis within the opposition, which now faces the challenge of reinventing itself as the BJP solidifies Assam as its premier stronghold in the Northeast.

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TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ECI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2026 12:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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