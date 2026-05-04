Assam Election Result 2026: List of Winners From BJP, Congress, BPF, AIUDF and More

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The 2026 Assam Assembly Election results, finalized on May 4, mark a historic milestone for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured a third consecutive term with a landslide victory. In the 126-member House, the BJP single-handedly crossed the majority mark for the first time in the state's history, winning 82 seats. Its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), won 10 seats each, bringing the total NDA tally to 102. LatestLY has compiled a list of winning candidates from the BJP, Congress, Bodoland People's Front (BPF), AIUDF, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and others.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the charge with a record-shattering win in his Jalukbari stronghold, securing a margin of nearly 90,000 votes. The opposition Congress-led alliance faced a crushing defeat, managing to secure only 19 seats for the Congress and 2 for the Raijor Dal. The electoral blow was highlighted by high-profile losses, most notably state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, who lost his debut assembly contest in the family bastion of Jorhat to BJP's Hitendranath Goswami. The AIUDF saw its influence wane to just 2 seats. Assam Election Result 2026 Live News Updates.

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: List of Winning Candidates From BJP

S.No Constituency Winning Candidate 1 GOLAKGANJ(6) ASHWINI RAY SARKAR 2 GOALPARA WEST(13) PABITRA RABHA 3 DUDHNAI(15) TANKESWAR RABHA 4 ABHAYAPURI(16) BHUPEN ROY 5 BIJNI(20) ARUP KUMAR DEY 6 BHOWANIPUR-SORBHOG(21) RANJEET KUMAR DASS 7 BOKO-CHAYGAON (28) RAJU MESH 8 PALASBARI(29) HIMANGSHU SHEKHAR BAISHYA 9 RANGIA(31) BHABESH KALITA 10 KAMALPUR(32) DIGANTA KALITA 11 DISPUR(33) PRADYUT BORDOLOI 12 NEW GUWAHATI(35) DIPLU RANJAN SARMAH 13 GUWAHATI CENTRAL(36) VIJAY KUMAR GUPTA 14 JALUKBARI(37) HIMANTA BISWA SARMA 15 BARKHETRI(38) NARAYAN DEKA 16 NALBARI(39) JAYANTA MALLABARUAH 17 TIHU(40) CHANDRAMOHAN PATOWARY 18 TAMULPUR(43) BISWAJIT DAIMARY 19 GORESWAR(44) VICTOR KUMAR DAS 20 TANGLA(48) BIKAN CHANDRA DEKA 21 SIPAJHAR(49) PARAMANANDA RAJBONGSHI 22 MANGALDAI(50) NILIMA DEVI 23 JAGIROAD (52) PIJUSH HAZARIKA 24 MORIGAON(54) RAMA KANTA DEWRI 25 BARHAMPUR(59) JITU GOSWAMI 26 NAGAON-BATADRABA(60) RUPAK SARMAH 27 RAHA (61) SASHI KANTA DAS 28 HOJAI(63) SHILADITYA DEV 29 LUMDING(64) SIBU MISRA 30 DHEKIAJULI(65) ASHOK SINGHAL 31 BARCHALLA(66) RITU BARAN SARMAH 32 RANGAPARA(68) KRISHNA KAMAL TANTI 33 NADUAR(69) PADMA HAZARIKA 34 BISWANATH(70) PALLAB LOCHAN DAS 35 BEHALI (71) MUNINDRA DAS (BAPTI) 36 GOHPUR(72) UTPAL BORAH 37 BIHPURIA(73) BHUPEN KUMAR BORAH 38 RONGONADI(74) RISHIRAJ HAZARIKA 39 LAKHIMPUR(76) MANAB DEKA 40 DHAKUAKHANA (77) SHRI NABA KUMAR DOLEY 41 DHEMAJI (78) DR. RANOJ PEGU 42 SISSIBARGAON(79) JIBAN GOGOI 43 JONAI (80) BHUBON PEGU 44 SADIYA(81) BOLIN CHETIA 45 DOOMDOOMA(82) RUPESH GOWALA 46 MARGHERITA(83) BHASKAR SHARMA 47 DIGBOI(84) SUREN PHUKAN 48 MAKUM(85) SANJOY KISHAN 49 TINSUKIA(86) PULOK GOHAIN 50 CHABUA-LAHOWAL(87) BINOD HAZARIKA 51 DIBRUGARH(88) PRASANTA PHUKAN 52 KHOWANG(89) CHAKRADHAR GOGOI 53 DULIAJAN(90) RAMESWAR TELI 54 TINGKHONG(91) BIMAL BORAH 55 NAHARKATIA(92) TARANGA GOGOI 56 SONARI(93) DHORMESWAR KONWAR 57 MAHMORA(94) SURUJ DEHINGIA 58 DEMOW(95) SUSANTA BORGOHAIN 59 NAZIRA(97) MAYUR BORGOHAIN 60 MAJULI (98) BHUBAN GAM 61 JORHAT(100) HITENDRA NATH GOSWAMI 62 MARIANI(101) RUPJYOTI KURMI 63 TITABOR(102) DHIRAJ GOWALA 64 GOLAGHAT(103) AJANTA NEOG 65 DERGAON(104) MRIDUL KUMAR DUTTA 66 KHUMTAI(106) MRINAL SAIKIA 67 SARUPATHAR(107) BISWAJIT PHUKAN 68 BOKAJAN (108) SURJYA RONGPHAR 69 HOWRAGHAT (109) LUNSING TERON 70 DIPHU (110) NISO TERANGPI 71 RONGKHANG (111) TULIRAM RONGHANG 72 AMRI (112) HABBEY TERON 73 HAFLONG (113) RUPALI LANGTHASA 74 LAKHIPUR(114) KAUSHIK RAI 75 UDHARBOND(115) RAJDEEP GOALA 76 KATIGORAH(116) KAMALAKHYA DEY PURKAYASTHA 77 BORKHOLA(117) KISHOR NATH 78 SILCHAR(118) DR. RAJDEEP ROY 79 DHOLAI (120) AMIYA KANTI DAS 80 HAILAKANDI(121) MILON DAS 81 PATHARKANDI(125) KRISHNENDU PAUL 82 RAM KRISHNA NAGAR (126) BIJOY MALAKAR

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: List of Winning Candidates From Congress

S.No Constituency Winning Candidate 1 PARBATJHORA(5) MD ASHRAFUL ISLAM SHEIKH 2 GAURIPUR(7) ABDUS SOBAHAN ALI SARKAR 3 DHUBRI(8) BABY BEGUM 4 BIRSING JARUA(9) WAZED ALI CHOUDHURY 5 MANKACHAR(11) Mohibur Rohman (Bappy) 6 JALESHWAR(12) AFTAB UDDIN MOLLAH 7 GOALPARA EAST(14) ABUL KALAM RASHEED ALAM 8 SRIJANGRAM(17) MD. NURUL ISLAM 9 CHENGA(23) ABDUR RAHIM AHMED 10 PAKABETBARI(25) JAKIR HUSSAIN SIKDAR 11 CHAMARIA(27) REKIBUDDIN AHMED 12 LAHARIGHAT(53) DR ASIF MOHAMMAD NAZAR 13 RUPAHIHAT(56) NURUL HUDA 14 SAMAGURI(58) TANZIL HUSSAIN 15 NOWBOICHA (75) DR. JOY PRAKASH DAS 16 SONAI(119) AMINUL HAQUE LASKAR 17 ALGAPUR-KATLICHERRA(122) ZUBAIR ANAM MAZUMDER 18 KARIMGANJ NORTH(123) JAKARIA AHMED 19 KARIMGANJ SOUTH(124) AMINUR RASHID CHOUDHURY

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: List of Winning Candidates From BPF

S.No Constituency Winning Candidate 1 GOSSAIGAON(1) SABHARAM BASUMATARY 2 DOTMA (2) RABIRAM NARZARY 3 KOKRAJHAR(3) SEWLI MOHILARY 4 BAOKHUNGRI(4) RUPAM CHANDRA ROY 5 SIDLI CHIRANG (19) PANIRAM BRAHMA 6 MANAS(41) THANESWAR BASUMATARY 7 BAKSA (42) MANESWAR BRAHMA 8 BHERGAON(45) MAHESWAR BARO 9 UDALGURI(46) RIHON DAIMARI 10 MAZBAT(47) CHARAN BORO

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: List of Winning Candidates From AGP

S.No Constituency Winning Candidate 1 BILASIPARA(10) JIBESH ROY 2 BONGAIGAON(18) DIPTIMAYEE CHOUDHURY 3 BARPETA (24) DIPAK KUMAR DAS 4 BAJALI(26) DHARMESWAR ROY 5 HAJO-SUALKUCHI(30) PRAKASH CHANDRA DAS 6 DIMORIA (34) DR. TAPAN DAS 7 KALIABOR(57) KESHAB MAHANTA 8 TEZPUR(67) PRITHIRAJ RAVA 9 TEOK(99) BIKASH SAIKIA 10 BOKAKHAT(105) ATUL BORA

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: List of Winning Candidates From AIUDF

S.No Constituency Winning Candidate 1 DALGAON(51) MAZIBUR RAHMAN 2 BINNAKANDI(62) MOHAMMED BADRUDDIN AJMAL

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: List of Winning Candidates From Raijor Dal

S.No Constituency Winning Candidate 1 DHING(55) MEHBOOB MUKTAR 2 SIBSAGAR(96) AKHIL GOGOI

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: List of Winning Candidates From TMC

S.No Constituency Winning Candidate 1 MANDIA(22) SHERMAN ALI AHMED

The 2026 elections saw a record voter turnout of 85.91%, indicating high civic engagement across the state’s 35 districts. The BJP’s campaign focused heavily on infrastructure development and the "Double Engine" growth model, while the Congress-led alliance attempted to consolidate votes around issues of identity and land rights. Assam Election Result 2026 Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV.

The election also signaled the diminishing influence of the AIUDF, as minority-dominated areas saw a fragmented vote share, allowing the BJP to make unprecedented inroads. Key winners like Pijush Hazarika (Jagiroad) and Ranoj Pegu (Dhemaji) secured massive victory margins exceeding 30,000 votes.

Meanwhile, the resignation of Congress poll in-charge Bhanwar Jitendra Singh following the debacle underscores the crisis within the opposition, which now faces the challenge of reinventing itself as the BJP solidifies Assam as its premier stronghold in the Northeast.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2026 12:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).