Assam Election Result 2026: List of Winners From BJP, Congress, BPF, AIUDF and More

The 2026 Assam Assembly Election results, finalized on May 4, mark a historic milestone for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured a third consecutive term with a landslide victory. In the 126-member House, the BJP single-handedly crossed the majority mark for the first time in the state's history, winning 82 seats. Its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), won 10 seats each, bringing the total NDA tally to 102. LatestLY has compiled a list of winning candidates from the BJP, Congress, Bodoland People's Front (BPF), AIUDF, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and others.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the charge with a record-shattering win in his Jalukbari stronghold, securing a margin of nearly 90,000 votes. The opposition Congress-led alliance faced a crushing defeat, managing to secure only 19 seats for the Congress and 2 for the Raijor Dal. The electoral blow was highlighted by high-profile losses, most notably state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, who lost his debut assembly contest in the family bastion of Jorhat to BJP's Hitendranath Goswami. The AIUDF saw its influence wane to just 2 seats. Assam Election Result 2026 Live News Updates.
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: List of Winning Candidates From BJP
|S.No
|Constituency
|Winning Candidate
|1
|GOLAKGANJ(6)
|ASHWINI RAY SARKAR
|2
|GOALPARA WEST(13)
|PABITRA RABHA
|3
|DUDHNAI(15)
|TANKESWAR RABHA
|4
|ABHAYAPURI(16)
|BHUPEN ROY
|5
|BIJNI(20)
|ARUP KUMAR DEY
|6
|BHOWANIPUR-SORBHOG(21)
|RANJEET KUMAR DASS
|7
|BOKO-CHAYGAON (28)
|RAJU MESH
|8
|PALASBARI(29)
|HIMANGSHU SHEKHAR BAISHYA
|9
|RANGIA(31)
|BHABESH KALITA
|10
|KAMALPUR(32)
|DIGANTA KALITA
|11
|DISPUR(33)
|PRADYUT BORDOLOI
|12
|NEW GUWAHATI(35)
|DIPLU RANJAN SARMAH
|13
|GUWAHATI CENTRAL(36)
|VIJAY KUMAR GUPTA
|14
|JALUKBARI(37)
|HIMANTA BISWA SARMA
|15
|BARKHETRI(38)
|NARAYAN DEKA
|16
|NALBARI(39)
|JAYANTA MALLABARUAH
|17
|TIHU(40)
|CHANDRAMOHAN PATOWARY
|18
|TAMULPUR(43)
|BISWAJIT DAIMARY
|19
|GORESWAR(44)
|VICTOR KUMAR DAS
|20
|TANGLA(48)
|BIKAN CHANDRA DEKA
|21
|SIPAJHAR(49)
|PARAMANANDA RAJBONGSHI
|22
|MANGALDAI(50)
|NILIMA DEVI
|23
|JAGIROAD (52)
|PIJUSH HAZARIKA
|24
|MORIGAON(54)
|RAMA KANTA DEWRI
|25
|BARHAMPUR(59)
|JITU GOSWAMI
|26
|NAGAON-BATADRABA(60)
|RUPAK SARMAH
|27
|RAHA (61)
|SASHI KANTA DAS
|28
|HOJAI(63)
|SHILADITYA DEV
|29
|LUMDING(64)
|SIBU MISRA
|30
|DHEKIAJULI(65)
|ASHOK SINGHAL
|31
|BARCHALLA(66)
|RITU BARAN SARMAH
|32
|RANGAPARA(68)
|KRISHNA KAMAL TANTI
|33
|NADUAR(69)
|PADMA HAZARIKA
|34
|BISWANATH(70)
|PALLAB LOCHAN DAS
|35
|BEHALI (71)
|MUNINDRA DAS (BAPTI)
|36
|GOHPUR(72)
|UTPAL BORAH
|37
|BIHPURIA(73)
|BHUPEN KUMAR BORAH
|38
|RONGONADI(74)
|RISHIRAJ HAZARIKA
|39
|LAKHIMPUR(76)
|MANAB DEKA
|40
|DHAKUAKHANA (77)
|SHRI NABA KUMAR DOLEY
|41
|DHEMAJI (78)
|DR. RANOJ PEGU
|42
|SISSIBARGAON(79)
|JIBAN GOGOI
|43
|JONAI (80)
|BHUBON PEGU
|44
|SADIYA(81)
|BOLIN CHETIA
|45
|DOOMDOOMA(82)
|RUPESH GOWALA
|46
|MARGHERITA(83)
|BHASKAR SHARMA
|47
|DIGBOI(84)
|SUREN PHUKAN
|48
|MAKUM(85)
|SANJOY KISHAN
|49
|TINSUKIA(86)
|PULOK GOHAIN
|50
|CHABUA-LAHOWAL(87)
|BINOD HAZARIKA
|51
|DIBRUGARH(88)
|PRASANTA PHUKAN
|52
|KHOWANG(89)
|CHAKRADHAR GOGOI
|53
|DULIAJAN(90)
|RAMESWAR TELI
|54
|TINGKHONG(91)
|BIMAL BORAH
|55
|NAHARKATIA(92)
|TARANGA GOGOI
|56
|SONARI(93)
|DHORMESWAR KONWAR
|57
|MAHMORA(94)
|SURUJ DEHINGIA
|58
|DEMOW(95)
|SUSANTA BORGOHAIN
|59
|NAZIRA(97)
|MAYUR BORGOHAIN
|60
|MAJULI (98)
|BHUBAN GAM
|61
|JORHAT(100)
|HITENDRA NATH GOSWAMI
|62
|MARIANI(101)
|RUPJYOTI KURMI
|63
|TITABOR(102)
|DHIRAJ GOWALA
|64
|GOLAGHAT(103)
|AJANTA NEOG
|65
|DERGAON(104)
|MRIDUL KUMAR DUTTA
|66
|KHUMTAI(106)
|MRINAL SAIKIA
|67
|SARUPATHAR(107)
|BISWAJIT PHUKAN
|68
|BOKAJAN (108)
|SURJYA RONGPHAR
|69
|HOWRAGHAT (109)
|LUNSING TERON
|70
|DIPHU (110)
|NISO TERANGPI
|71
|RONGKHANG (111)
|TULIRAM RONGHANG
|72
|AMRI (112)
|HABBEY TERON
|73
|HAFLONG (113)
|RUPALI LANGTHASA
|74
|LAKHIPUR(114)
|KAUSHIK RAI
|75
|UDHARBOND(115)
|RAJDEEP GOALA
|76
|KATIGORAH(116)
|KAMALAKHYA DEY PURKAYASTHA
|77
|BORKHOLA(117)
|KISHOR NATH
|78
|SILCHAR(118)
|DR. RAJDEEP ROY
|79
|DHOLAI (120)
|AMIYA KANTI DAS
|80
|HAILAKANDI(121)
|MILON DAS
|81
|PATHARKANDI(125)
|KRISHNENDU PAUL
|82
|RAM KRISHNA NAGAR (126)
|BIJOY MALAKAR
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: List of Winning Candidates From Congress
|S.No
|Constituency
|Winning Candidate
|1
|PARBATJHORA(5)
|MD ASHRAFUL ISLAM SHEIKH
|2
|GAURIPUR(7)
|ABDUS SOBAHAN ALI SARKAR
|3
|DHUBRI(8)
|BABY BEGUM
|4
|BIRSING JARUA(9)
|WAZED ALI CHOUDHURY
|5
|MANKACHAR(11)
|Mohibur Rohman (Bappy)
|6
|JALESHWAR(12)
|AFTAB UDDIN MOLLAH
|7
|GOALPARA EAST(14)
|ABUL KALAM RASHEED ALAM
|8
|SRIJANGRAM(17)
|MD. NURUL ISLAM
|9
|CHENGA(23)
|ABDUR RAHIM AHMED
|10
|PAKABETBARI(25)
|JAKIR HUSSAIN SIKDAR
|11
|CHAMARIA(27)
|REKIBUDDIN AHMED
|12
|LAHARIGHAT(53)
|DR ASIF MOHAMMAD NAZAR
|13
|RUPAHIHAT(56)
|NURUL HUDA
|14
|SAMAGURI(58)
|TANZIL HUSSAIN
|15
|NOWBOICHA (75)
|DR. JOY PRAKASH DAS
|16
|SONAI(119)
|AMINUL HAQUE LASKAR
|17
|ALGAPUR-KATLICHERRA(122)
|ZUBAIR ANAM MAZUMDER
|18
|KARIMGANJ NORTH(123)
|JAKARIA AHMED
|19
|KARIMGANJ SOUTH(124)
|AMINUR RASHID CHOUDHURY
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: List of Winning Candidates From BPF
|S.No
|Constituency
|Winning Candidate
|1
|GOSSAIGAON(1)
|SABHARAM BASUMATARY
|2
|DOTMA (2)
|RABIRAM NARZARY
|3
|KOKRAJHAR(3)
|SEWLI MOHILARY
|4
|BAOKHUNGRI(4)
|RUPAM CHANDRA ROY
|5
|SIDLI CHIRANG (19)
|PANIRAM BRAHMA
|6
|MANAS(41)
|THANESWAR BASUMATARY
|7
|BAKSA (42)
|MANESWAR BRAHMA
|8
|BHERGAON(45)
|MAHESWAR BARO
|9
|UDALGURI(46)
|RIHON DAIMARI
|10
|MAZBAT(47)
|CHARAN BORO
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: List of Winning Candidates From AGP
|S.No
|Constituency
|Winning Candidate
|1
|BILASIPARA(10)
|JIBESH ROY
|2
|BONGAIGAON(18)
|DIPTIMAYEE CHOUDHURY
|3
|BARPETA (24)
|DIPAK KUMAR DAS
|4
|BAJALI(26)
|DHARMESWAR ROY
|5
|HAJO-SUALKUCHI(30)
|PRAKASH CHANDRA DAS
|6
|DIMORIA (34)
|DR. TAPAN DAS
|7
|KALIABOR(57)
|KESHAB MAHANTA
|8
|TEZPUR(67)
|PRITHIRAJ RAVA
|9
|TEOK(99)
|BIKASH SAIKIA
|10
|BOKAKHAT(105)
|ATUL BORA
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: List of Winning Candidates From AIUDF
|S.No
|Constituency
|Winning Candidate
|1
|DALGAON(51)
|MAZIBUR RAHMAN
|2
|BINNAKANDI(62)
|MOHAMMED BADRUDDIN AJMAL
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: List of Winning Candidates From Raijor Dal
|S.No
|Constituency
|Winning Candidate
|1
|DHING(55)
|MEHBOOB MUKTAR
|2
|SIBSAGAR(96)
|AKHIL GOGOI
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: List of Winning Candidates From TMC
|S.No
|Constituency
|Winning Candidate
|1
|MANDIA(22)
|SHERMAN ALI AHMED
The 2026 elections saw a record voter turnout of 85.91%, indicating high civic engagement across the state’s 35 districts. The BJP’s campaign focused heavily on infrastructure development and the "Double Engine" growth model, while the Congress-led alliance attempted to consolidate votes around issues of identity and land rights. Assam Election Result 2026 Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV.
The election also signaled the diminishing influence of the AIUDF, as minority-dominated areas saw a fragmented vote share, allowing the BJP to make unprecedented inroads. Key winners like Pijush Hazarika (Jagiroad) and Ranoj Pegu (Dhemaji) secured massive victory margins exceeding 30,000 votes.
Meanwhile, the resignation of Congress poll in-charge Bhanwar Jitendra Singh following the debacle underscores the crisis within the opposition, which now faces the challenge of reinventing itself as the BJP solidifies Assam as its premier stronghold in the Northeast.
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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2026 12:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).