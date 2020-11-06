Aurai Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Geographically, it is located in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. It composes of Belpakauna, Changel, Hathauri, Katai, Khanguradih, Lakhanpur, Nagwara, Pahsaul, Bandhapura, and more. It falls under the Lok Sabha constituency of Muzaffarpur. With only a couple of days for the final phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, it will be interesting to see which alliance does the electorate of Aurai votes for.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had already announced the complete schedule of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The Vidhan Sabha Polls in Bihar 2020 would be conducted in 3 phases as against the usual 5 phases. The first phase and second phase of Bihar Elections took place on October 28 (for 71 seats), and November 3 (for 94 seats) respectively. The final phase of Bihar Elections 2020 will be on November 7, i.e. Saturday. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

The EC had also declared that the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 would be out on November 10, i.e. Tuesday. If you are looking for the complete schedule of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls 2020, top candidates, and past results of Aurai constituency, then you have arrived at the right place.

Complete schedule of the 3-phase Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Details

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, it will be Surendra Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) who defeated Ram Surat Rai of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 2010 Bihar Assembly Polls, it was Ram Surat Rai of the BJP who defeated RJD’s Surendra Kumar.

Come 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, it will be a two-way fight in the Aurai constituency. The top candidates who will be battling in this seat would be Ram Surat Ray of the BJP, and Aftab Alam of the CPI(ML)L. It will be interesting to see which party will the populace of Aurai elects.

The NDA alliance has already declared Nitish Kumar as their CM candidate. Tejashwi Yadav is speculated to be the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan alliance. With Chirag Paswan-led LJP breaking away from the NDA camp, it will be intriguing to see how it impacts the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

2020 aurai Assembly Election: Candidates' list MLA Candidates Party Votes DINESH DAS BSP NA RAM SURAT KUMAR BJP NA ANISH KUMAR Janata Dal (Secular) NA AMIT KUMAR Hindu Samaj Party NA ASHOK KUMAR JHA Garib Janshakti Party NA MD. AFTAB ALAM Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) NA DINBANDHU KUMAR Rashtriya Jan Jan Party NA PRADEEP KUMAR SINGH SHS NA RAM NARAYAN ROY Bajjikanchal Vikas Party NA RITESH KUMAR ALIAS BINOD YADAV The Plurals Party NA BIMAL DEVI Bhartiya Chetna Party NA AKHILESH KUMAR IND NA NAGESHWAR PRASAD SINGH IND NA MOHAN KUMAR IND NA SURENDRA KUMAR IND NA

