Bhopal, December 7: Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Monday made a bizarre statement saying "those who abuse mother India and divide the country get awards". Kamal Patel made the comment while reacting to national awardees who recently returned the honour in protest against the Centre's farm laws. Kamal Patel went on to say that all award winners are not patriots. Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Follows Parkash Singh Badal, Returns Padma Bhushan in Protest Against Farm Laws.

"Awards were returned earlier too. How did they get the award? They abuse mother India, say Bharat ke tukde karo (divide the country) and get the awards. These so-called awardees and intellectuals are not patriots," Patel said. The state minister challenged farmers to question him on the farm laws, adding that "people's representatives have passed the Bills". Vijender Singh Joins Farmers' Protest at Singhu Border, Says 'Will Return Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award If Farm Laws Not Withdrawn'.

"I am challenging all the farmer unions to come and question me and I will give them all the answers. They just want bills to be repealed -- how can this happen? In this democracy, the people of India are the biggest power and these Bills have been passed by parliamentarians elected by the people," Patel was quoted as saying.

Several sportspersons, artists and even some politicians have returned their awards in solidarity with farmers protesting against the farm laws. Recently, Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, a former ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), returned the Padma Vibhushan, the third-highest civilian honour, accusing the government of betraying the farmers.

