Bhagalpur Vidhan Sabha seat lies in the district with the same name Bihar. The Bhagalpur constituency falls under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat. Voting for Bhagalpur election will take place in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. Bihar election results will be declared on November 10.

Voting for the Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls 2020 will take place in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7. The counting of votes for all phases will take place on November 10. A total of 94 constituencies, including Bhagalpur, will vote in the second phase on November 3. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Announced on November 10.

Here is the Detailed Schedule of Phase 2 of Bihar Polls

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

Ajeet Sharma of the Congress had won the 2015 Bihar polls on the Bhagalpur constituency, defeating Arjit Shashwat Choubey of the BJP. The candidates on the Bhagalpur seat for 2020 Bihar polls include Congress sitting MLA Ajeet Sharma, Md Asif Ali of the NCP and Rajesh Verma of the LJP among others.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 are the first major polls in the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak. It is because of the pandemic that the polls have been brought down to three phases while voting timing has been increased by an hour. Voting will take place on the three said dates between 7 am and 6 pm.

