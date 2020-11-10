Patna, November 10: Posters in Patna, ahead of the Bihar assembly election results 2020, referred to Tejashwi Yadav as the "future youngest CM" of India. The banners were installed by RJD workers in the state capital, as they wished their de-facto party chief on his 31st birthday. Their reference to him as the youngest chief minister was not without base, as the post-poll sentiment across the state is apparently suggesting the dawn of a Tejashwi era.

Speculations had turned rife even before the voting came to a halt, as the crowd which the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav drew at his rallies outmatched the turnout at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's joint rallies. What Poll of Exit Polls Predicted in Bihar.

The promise of "10 lakh government jobs" turned the tables upside down, in an election that was earlier considered to be a cakewalk for the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA.

Analysts also claim that the young Bihar, apparently anguished against the alleged failure of incumbent government to generate sufficient number of jobs in the state, was not affected by the nepotism and corruption allegations levelled against the RJD leadership.

The exit polls were a testament to this set of analysis, as a couple of surveys including the India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicting higher popularity for the Mahagathbandhan among the 18-25 years and 25-36 years age group.

The aggregate of most major post-election surveys predicted a victory for the Tejashwi-led Mahagathbandhan. Today's Chanakya, which holds the distinction of making several accurate result predictions, said the grand alliance was poised for a victory in 180 out of the 243 seats.

Exit Polls: Poll of Poll Numbers

Survey RJD-Congress-Left BJP-JDU+ Others Today’s Chanakya-CNN 180 (+/-11) 55 (+/-11) 8 (+/-4) Times Now-C Voter 120 116 7 Dainik Bhaskar 71-81 120-127 19-27 TV9 Bharatvarsh 115-125 110-120 10-15 Republic-Jan Ki Baat 108-123 91-117 8-23 India Today-Axis My India 139-161 69-91 3-5

A three-fourth majority victory (if the Chanakya poll turns accurate), at a time when his father and RJD's backbone Lalu Prasad Yadav is in prison, is bound to establish Tejashwi among the tallest politicians of India. While he stepped out of his father's shadow in this elections, the Yadav scion may end up casting his own shadow which may be longer than Lalu's.

