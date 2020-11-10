Patna, November 10: The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will begin at 8 am today, November 10. The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly took place in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7. The counting will take place at 55 centres across 38 districts of the state. Viewers can watch live streaming on Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 results on Youtube channels of News 18 Bihar Jharkhand, and Zee Bihar Jharkhand from 8 am. Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: From Congress, RJD to JDU, A Look Back at Outcome of All Vidhan Sabha Polls in the State Ahead of Counting Day.

The voting for the first phase was held on October 28 in 71 assembly constituencies, the second-phase voting was held on November 3 in 94 seats while the third phase of voting on November 7 covered 78 assembly seats. Several exit polls predicted a majority for Mahagathbandhan comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and Left parties. The BJP’s alliance partner at the Centre, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) fought the Bihar Assembly Elections alone. Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Result: What Time Will Counting Begin? When Will First Trends And Final Results be Out? Here's All You Need to Know.

However, the situation is not looking bright for the Nitish Kumar government. As per exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will fall short of the majority mark. The first trends will emerge around 8:30 am after counting of postal ballots. Notably, servicemen and other out stationed security personnel cast their vote through postal ballot. By the evening, final results will be declared.

