Patna, April 28: Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Chief and Union MSME Minister, Jitan Ram Manjhi, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Following the meeting, Manjhi made several key announcements regarding the NDA's seat-sharing strategy and election plans. Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Union Minister said: "NDA leaders will sit together at the end of June or in the first week of July to discuss the seat-sharing. No specific demand or number of seats has been made from our side yet. However, it is expected that all NDA allies will get a respectable number of seats."

Asked about the NDA leadership, Manjhi firmly said: "There is no confusion. NDA will contest the upcoming Bihar elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar." Expressing optimism about the alliance's prospects, the Union Minister predicted: "This time, NDA will win 225 seats and form the government again under Nitish Kumar's leadership." Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor Reiterates ‘Jan Suraaj Party Will Go Solo for Upcoming Polls’.

Manjhi also raised concerns about the 20-point programme, saying: "We were ignored in the 20-point programme last time during the Lok Sabha election, and we have expressed our displeasure over it. This issue should have been addressed when the programme was framed. Lok Sabha BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal and Bihar State President Dilip Jaiswal have acknowledged the oversight, and corrections will be made by adding some names recommended by our party's National President." Bihar Assembly Election 2025: JD(U) Leader and Current CM Nitish Kumar To Be NDA Face Again for Upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls, Say BJP Sources.

Responding to Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav's statement about excluding toddy from the liquor prohibition law, Manjhi clarified: "Nitish Kumar has already made toddy free under liquor prohibition law. Liquor prohibition is not bad. We appreciate Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for reviewing the policy and allowing minor drinkers to be released after paying a penalty. However, those who cannot pay the fine are jailed. Nitish Kumar should take strict action to fix this flaw in the system." Manjhi's remarks come amid rising political activity in Bihar as the state gears up for a crucial Assembly election scheduled later this year.

