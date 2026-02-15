Gandhinagar, February 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed Congress and LoP Rahul Gandhi for misleading the public by telling lies, adding that the Modi government has bought 15 times more grain from farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP) than the previous UPA government. Addressing a gathering in Gandhinagar, Shah said, "Congress government and the Congress leadership always mislead the public by telling lies. I laugh at it." This comes after Rahul Gandhi, during the first phase of the 2026 Budget Session, made the Minimum Support Price (MSP) a central pillar of his critique against the government, particularly in the context of the India-US interim trade deal.

He alleged that the India-US trade deal is a "betrayal" of farmers, which could weaken procurement systems and reduce MSPs and bonuses. He questioned how cotton, soy, and maize farmers in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan would survive "price shocks" if the government allows cheap US imports, potentially rendering domestic MSPs ineffective. On February 13, 2026, Gandhi met with a delegation of farmer unions in Parliament, where he reiterated his commitment to pressing the government for a legal guarantee of MSP. ‘India’s Farmers Betrayed in Name of US Trade Deal’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Narendra Modi Government, Poses 5 ‘Simple’ Questions.

During his Budget speech on February 11, he accused the government of "selling out" the interests of Indian farmers to foreign markets, arguing that while American farmers benefit from massive subsidies, Indian farmers are denied a fair legal MSP. Responding to his allegations, Amit Shah responded, "In the Parliament, Congress's prince Rahul Gandhi talks about farmers. Today I want to tell him how much grain you bought from the farmers. 10 years of the UPA government and ten years of the Narendra Modi government. We have bought 15 times as much grain from farmers at the MSP as you have. Narendra Modi ji did the work of increasing the budget of farmers from Rs 26,000 crore to Rs 1,09,000 crore."

Shah rebutted Rahul Gandhi's claims, stating PM Modi protected India's dairy and agricultural sectors and assured farmers and fishermen of PM Modi's commitment to their welfare, criticising Congress's policies. "Rahul Gandhi, you are spreading lies. Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi has destroyed our dairy sector by doing this trade deal. We are the ones paving the way for dairy. PM Modi has ensured complete security for the dairy sector across all agreements, and this has opened the way for our agricultural and fishing products to reach markets worldwide. Today, once again, I want to assure the fishermen of India, the cattle rearers of India and the farmers of India that PM Modi, the leader of the BJP, can never compromise with your interests. This is impossible... God bless the people of India who said goodbye to you. PM Modi came and changed the agreement. You had opened up the entire agricultural market of India to the world. PM Modi came in and worked with determination to reverse the situation caused by you, and even today, he is standing like a rock for the safety of the farmers", he told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday continued his attack on the Centre over the framework of India-US trade deal, stating that the country is witnessing a "betrayal of Indian farmers" in the name of the pact. In an 'X' post, Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the meaning of importing Distillers Dried Grains (DDG) crops from the US. He said this would mean Indian cattle would be fed distillers' grain made from Genetically Modified (GM) American corn, and questioned whether it would effectively make Indian milk production dependent on the US agricultural industry. ‘Great News for India and US’: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Interim Trade Agreement Framework, Says It Will Boost Make in India and Jobs.

"We are witnessing a betrayal of India's farmers in the name of a US trade deal. I want to ask the Prime Minister a few simple questions: What exactly does importing DDG mean? Does it mean Indian cattle will be fed distillers' grain made from GM American corn? Won't this effectively make our milk production dependent on the American agricultural industry?" said Rahul Gandhi. The Congress MP further highlighted that if imports of US GM soybean oil are allowed, what would be its impact on Indian soybean farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and across the country? He also asked the meaning of the term "additional products", stating that whether it is a signal that, over time, there will be pressure on India to open up pulses and other crop markets to US imports.

"If we allow the import of GM soybean oil, what will happen to our soybean farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and across the country? How will they survive yet another price shock? When you say "additional products", what exactly is included? Is this a signal that over time there will be pressure to open up pulses and other crops to American imports?" Rahul Gandhi said. Gandhi also questioned whether India would face any pressure to soften its stance on GM crops, adding that Indian farmers deserve clear answers to these questions.

"What does removing 'non-trade barriers' actually mean? Will India face pressure in the future to soften its stand on GM crops, weaken procurement, or reduce MSP and bonuses? Once this door is opened, how will we prevent it from opening wider each year? Will there be any safeguards, or will more and more crops be quietly placed on the table in every successive deal? Farmers deserve clear answers to these questions. This is not just about today. This is about the future -- are we allowing another country to establish a long-term grip over India's agricultural sector?" said Rahul Gandhi on 'X'.

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of misleading the country about tariff provisions in the India-US interim trade agreement, alleging that the deal would adversely affect India's cotton farmers and textile exporters. Gandhi said that while Indian garments face an 18 per cent tariff in the United States, Bangladesh is being given a zero per cent tariff benefit on garment exports on the condition that it imports US cotton.