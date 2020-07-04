Patna, July 1: Lok Janshakti Party's Vice President Hula Pandey on Saturday took a dig at the opposition Congress ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. Pandey stated that Congress is daydreaming of making a coalition with LJP and forming a government in Bihar.

Speaking with the media, Hula Pandey said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "We've always seen that government is formed by the side that we are with. Now, there is no one left to help Congress. So, maybe they are thinking that if Ram Vilas ji goes with them, they can form govt. This is just a daydream." Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Tejashwi Yadav is Undoubtedly Chief Ministerial Face of 'Mahagathbandhan', Says RJD MP Manoj Jha.

Here's what Pandey said:

We've always seen that government is formed by the side that we are with. Now, there is no one left to help Congress. So,maybe they are thinking that if Ram Vilas ji goes with them, they can form govt. This is just a daydream:Hula Pandey, #Bihar Lok Janshakti Party Vice President pic.twitter.com/bF7A5M5GJd — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

Earlier on Friday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha said that party leader Tejashwi Yadav is the Chief Ministerial face of the grand-alliance or 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar. He said that Yadav is working on a new all-round development model for the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).