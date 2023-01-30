Patna, January 30: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday ruled out the possibility of a realignment with the BJP, asserting that he will "rather die than join hands" with his former ally. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Asks Upendra Kushwaha To Quit JDU Amid Speculation of Him ‘Being in Touch’ With BJP.

The JD(U) leader also reminded the saffron party that while in alliance it used to get votes of all his supporters, including Muslims who have always been "wary" of the BJP's Hindutva ideology. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Rules out Possibility of Realignment with BJP.

Video of Bihar CM:

He also scoffed at the BJP's claim that it would win 36 out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state next year. Kumar reiterated that his return to the NDA in 2017, following "baseless" corruption cases against his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and the latter's father Lalu Prasad, was a "mistake".