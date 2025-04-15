Hardoi (UP), April 15: Launching a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee over the violence in West Bengal over the Waqf law, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said “Bengal is burning”, but its chief minister is “silent” and even calling the rioters “messengers of peace”. Adityanath also said that “danda” (stick) is the only treatment for rioters, as “Laton ke bhoot baaton se kahan manne wale hain (Those who respond only to thrashing don't understand words)”.

Speaking in Hardoi after inaugurating and laying the foundation for 729 developmental schemes worth Rs 650 crore, Adityanath said, "You all can see how Bengal is burning, but the chief minister of the state is silent. She even calls the rioters ‘Shaantidoot' (messengers of peace). They have given a complete free hand to the rioters in the name of secularism. “This type of anarchy must be controlled. The entire Murshidabad has been burning for the past week. I would like to thank the court there for ordering the deployment of central forces and taking steps for the safety of the minority Hindus in the district.” West Bengal BJP Leader to File PIL in Calcutta HC on Murshidabad Violence.

Adityanath's remarks came after violent protests erupted on Friday and Saturday in pockets of Murshidabad district, including Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur, triggered by anger over the recently-enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The demonstrations soon escalated into clashes, leaving at least three people dead and several injured.

“The Congress, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress are silent on the Murshidabad riots. The rioters are making threats and supporting what happened in Bangladesh. If they like Bangladesh so much, they should go there. Why are they becoming a burden on our land,” Adityanath asked. Security forces are keeping a strict vigil to prevent any fresh episode of violence in Murshidabad district, officials said on Tuesday.

Personnel of the BSF, CRPF, state police and RAF have been deployed in large numbers in Jangipur, Dhuliyan, Suti and Shamsherganj, where no new incident of violence was reported in the past 48 hours, the officials said. "When the security situation improves, investments come in, employment generation takes place, and exodus of youths comes down. Before 2017, riots used to take place every second-third day (in Uttar Pradesh). The only treatment for these rioters is 'danda', without which they can't be reined in,” Adityanath said. Murshidabad Violence: Suspension of Internet Services Extended to West Bengal’s Malda, Birbhum Amid Tension Over Waqf Amendment Act.

Yogi Adityanath Tears into Mamata over Violence in Bengal

#WATCH | Hardoi: On violence in West Bengal, UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "...Bengal is burning. The Chief Minister of the state is silent. She calls rioters 'shantidoot'. Laaton ke bhoot baaton se kahan man'ne waale hain? But in the name of secularism, these people have given all… pic.twitter.com/kGZcGn9QKf — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2025

Talking about the development schemes, the chief minister said, "The PM Mitra Textile Park is going to come up on the borders of Hardoi district, which will benefit lakhs of youth. I was looking at the textile work of Mallawan town. Its craftsmanship and weaving work are beautiful.

“Once the textile park comes up, the talented weavers will find more work. Also, the youth will no longer have to go to Punjab and Surat for work. Rather, people from other states will come to Hardoi for work." In March 2023, the government of India announced sites for setting up seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks for the textile industry. The parks will come up in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.