Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal General Secretary Priyanka Tibrewal is going to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Calcutta High Court tomorrow regarding the violence which took place in Murshidabad.

The BJP leader has claimed that Hindus are forced to "flee" their houses following the violence due to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "standing with jihadis."

"Today is the New Year in West Bengal for Bengalis, and Bengali Hindus of the state are having to flee from one place to another because the Chief Minister here only stands with the Jihadis. Some people say that the people only migrated within Bengal, so that makes it okay," she told ANI in Kolkata.

She filed a petition regarding the Sandeshkhali incidents and will file a PIL on Murshidabad, too.

"I am filing a PIL in Calcutta High Court tomorrow regarding the Sandeshkhali incident...I am asking for justice for those people, and I am demanding compensation. This compensation will have to be given by the Mamata Banerjee government," she said.

Earlier on April 14, TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim had told reporters that those people are "migrating" within Bengal only and that the authorities will take action against those responsible.

"They are migrating within Bengal only. That Bengal is safe for them, so they are going to another place. Everything is alright. There was a bigger situation in UP, too; no one said anything about that. The situation happened, and though it is condemnable, police will uncover who was behind it," he told reporters.

The situation in certain areas of Murshidabad has gotten under control after central forces were deployed following violence erupting during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Locals recounted the chaos that unfolded during the violence, which left several shops and properties damaged.

One shopkeeper, speaking to ANI, described the devastation: "My entire building has been destroyed. All the glass has shattered. The rear side of the building was weak- it had wooden windows and doors. They broke through that and entered inside. They caused complete destruction and even looted some of our belongings."

Security forces continue to patrol sensitive areas to maintain order, and the administration has urged residents to remain calm and resume normal activities. (ANI)

