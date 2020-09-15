New Delhi, September 15: Lawmakers of the Congress staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha following Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on the India-China face-off. The party MPs were aggrieved over no immediate discussion being permitted in the House over Singh's address on the raging border issue. Full Highlights of Rajnath Singh's Statement on India-China Face-Off in Parliament.

Congress' Deputy Lok Sabha leader Gaurav Gogoi said the party was anguished on not being allowed by the Speaker to reply to Singh's statements. The party, he said, wanted to express its solidarity with the armed forces and send a message to China.

"Our leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wanted to send a message of solidarity with our troops and to send a stern warning to China that they should not test our patience. Unfortunately, the government feels as if only they can speak in support of the army," Gogoi said.

Singh, on Tuesday, submitted a detailed statement before the Parliament on what transpired in eastern sector Ladakh from April this year, leading to a tense face-off between the Indian and Chinese armies. The Defence Minister blamed China for the fragile situation, claiming that its forces resorted to transgression bids which compelled the Indian side to effectively retaliate.

Singh, however, reiterated that the Indian and Chinese government are using military and diplomatic channels to diffuse the tensions in a "peaceful manner". Despite the talks process in place, tensions continues to loom, he said. "The Indian forces are ready to deal with all eventualities," the Defence Minister further said.

After he concluded his statement, the Opposition benches vociferously demanded Speaker Om Birla to initiate a discussion on Singh's remarks and how the government has handled the border row.

On their demand not being immediately heeded, the Congress MPs decided to stage a walkout as a mark of protest. The party will continue to seek a debate on the India-China face-off.

