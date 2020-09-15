New Delhi, September 15: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Parliament on Tuesday to issue a statement on the ongoing India-China face-off in Ladakh. Singh did not mince words while stating that the border issue is unresolved and no mutually acceptable solution has been reached by both the sides so far.

Rajnath Singh Issues Statement on India-China Face-Off in Parliament, Says Border Issue Unresolved, 'Valour of Indian Forces Unprecedented'

Singh, in his statement, claimed that a "difference of perception" exists to this date between India and China on the LAC in Ladakh. While diplomatic and military channels are being used to resolve the tensions, the Indian forces are also equipped to effectively retaliate to all forms of aggressions, the Defence Minister added.

"India and China border issue remains unresolved. Till now, there has been no mutually acceptable solution. China disagrees on border," he said.

"Both India and China agree that to maintain peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas, it is essential for the further development of bilateral relations: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on India-China border issue," the Defence Minister added.

Area Occupied by China Since Past Six Decades

यह सदन अवगत है चाईना, भारत की लगभग 38,000 स्क्वायर किलोमीटर भूमि का अनधिकृत कब्जा लद्दाख में किए हुए है। इसके अलावा, 1963 में एक तथाकथित बाउंडरी एग्रीमेंट के तहत, पाकिस्तान ने PoK की 5180 स्क्वायर किलोमीटर भारतीय जमीन अवैध रूप से चाईना को सौंप दी है: लोकसभा में रक्षा मंत्री pic.twitter.com/GNioEQNzuU — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 15, 2020

"This House is aware of the unauthorized occupation of about 38,000 square kilometers of land in Ladakh. Also, in 1963, under a so-called

Boundary Agreement, Pakistan has illegally handed over 5,180 square kilometers of Indian land of PoK to China," Singh said.

