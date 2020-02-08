Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal Casts Vote with Family Members in Civil Lines

Arvind Kejriwal Casts Vote with Family Members. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 8: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with family members, exercised his right to vote at a polling booth situated in Civil Lines area on Saturday. Kejriwal was accompanied by his wife - Sunita Kejriwal, mother and son.

The AAP chief also showed his inked finger to people and media after exiting the polling booth. A sitting MLA, Kejriwal is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Sunil Yadav and Congress's Romesh Sabharwal from New Delhi constituency. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Voting Live News Updates.

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal: Voted along with my family, including my first-time voter son. Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/gW9gr2MHMl — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Polling for 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi started today at 8 am.Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won 3 seats. Congress did not open its account.