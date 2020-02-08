Nearly 14.5 million registered voters in the national capital will vote today to choose a new government for Delhi. The voting will begin at 8 am and end at 6 pm.

New Delhi, February 8: The polling for much-awaited 2020 Delhi assembly elections began at 7 am on Saturday, February 8. The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on Tuesday, February 11. The national capital will see a fierce battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Congress. Stay with LatestLY to catch the live news updates on Delhi Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020. How To Vote on EVM and Verify on VVPAT; Here Is Your Step by Step Guide to Vote in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 13,750 polling booths has been set up across the national capital. The number of voters is over 1.46 crore. "Total electors in NCT of Delhi are 1,46,92,136; Polling to be held at 13,750 polling stations," Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party.

In the last Assembly polls in Delhi in 2015, Arvind Kejriwal's patry secured an absolute majority. The Aam Aadmi Party won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party had won three seats, while the Congress remain seatless. The term for the current Delhi Legislative Assembly ends on February 22.