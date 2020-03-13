Delhi Assembly Passes Anti-NPR Resolution, Arvind Kejriwal Demands Centre to Scrap NRC Plans

Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 13: The Delhi legislative assembly on Friday passed a resolution against the National Population Register (NPR) updation exercise. With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) controlling the 70-member assembly with a brute majority of 62 MLAs, the resolution sailed through the House with minimum opposition. Maharashtra: No Need For Anti-CAA-NRC-NPR Resolution, Says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

After the resolution was passed, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Centre must scrap the plans to carry out a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC). "I urge Centre to withdraw National Population Register and National Register of Citizens," Kejriwal said.

The special session of Delhi assembly was convened to pass the anti-NPR resolution, days before the enumeration process was scheduled to begin. As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the NPR - a pre-Census exercise - would be carried out between April to September 2020. The Census would be prepared next year.

The assemblies of Kerala, Bihar and West Bengal have also passed a resolution against the NPR process in its proposed format. The Opposition, along with a section of BJP allies, have demanded the Centre to use the 2010 format for NPR enumeration. As per the rejigged forms, six new questions including those on place and date of birth of parents have been added.

The assembly resolution in Delhi comes a day after the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu announced a halt in the NPR enumeration process, claiming that the Centre is yet to respond to the queries over the new questionnaire. Earlier, the Janata Dal (United) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) - both allies of the BJP - had demanded the removal of new questions added in the NPR form.