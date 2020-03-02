Maharashtra: No Need For Anti-CAA-NRC-NPR Resolution, Says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 2: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that there was no need to bring a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) in the state assembly. Ajit Pawar further said that in Maharashtra no one's citizenship will be revoked and NCP chief Sharad Pawar has assured it. 'CAA Not to Take Away Anyone's Citizenship, No Need To Be Afraid': Uddhav Thackeray After Meeting PM Narendra Modi.

"People of Maharashtra should not get scared of CAA, NRC and NPR. Some people are trying to create a debate on this but if anyone tries to create a misconception, then NCP workers should tell them that (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar and other MVA ministers have given their word that no one’s citizenship in the state will be affected," Ajit Pawar said addressing a convention of the Mumbai wing of the party. Sharad Pawar Says Maharashtra Government Should Not Allow CAA And NRC Implementation.

Referring to an anti-NRC-NPR resolution passed by the Bihar Assembly, the Deputy Chief Minister asserted: "There is no need to apply Bihar formula here." The Bihar assembly had last month unanimously resolved that there was no need of NRC in the state and that the NPR exercise be done strictly according to the 2010 format. Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a part of the Nitish Kumar led government in Bihar.

The Congress, which is an ally of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, had demanded that a resolution against the NPR and the CAA be brought in the Assembly. However, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi last month, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that no one needs to fear about the CAA. He had further said that the NPR was not going to throw anyone out of the country. Uddhav Thackeray Rules Out NRC in Maharashtra, Says 'Both Hindus And Muslims Will Face Difficulty in Proving Citizenship'.

Thackeray had also ruled out the NRC in Maharashtra. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had said in last December that like eight other states, Maharashtra should also refuse implementation of the new citizenship law, which he feared would hurt the religious and social harmony of India.