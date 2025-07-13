Bhubaneswar, July 13: Terming the female student of a college in Balasore resorting to self-immolation on the campus of the educational institute as "shocking and deeply distressing", Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Sunday sought Governor's intervention to ensure justice to the victim. Patnaik, who returned to Odisha on Saturday after his successful spine surgery, expressed deep anguish over the Balasore incident where a 20-year old college woman student set herself on fire over alleged sexual harassment by a teacher of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore.

In a long post on X, Patnaik said: "A young student resorting to self-immolation inside one of #Odisha's premier Universities is both shocking and deeply distressing. I fervently pray to Lord Jagannatha for her swift recovery from the grievous burn injuries." Patnaik said she was allegedly subjected to relentless sexual harassment by a teacher who repeatedly demanded sexual favours. In a letter to the principal, she revealed that she had earlier attempted suicide but was saved, the former chief minister said. Odisha Shocker: Girl Student Attempts Self-Immolation in Front of Fakir Mohan College Gate Over Sexual Harassment by Professor; HoD and Principal Suspended.

Stating that the victim lived in fear and anguish for months, Patnaik said: "On July 1, in a desperate plea for help, she posted her grievance on social media, tagging several top officials. But with no action forthcoming, she tragically resorted to setting herself on fire, right outside the principal's chamber, in a final attempt to end her suffering." Patnaik said that this tragic incident lays bare the stark reality of how she was denied justice, despite repeatedly voicing her grievances from the College Principal to the Higher Education Minister and right up to Union Minister and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Odisha: Higher Education Department Constitutes Committee to Investigate FM College Self Molestation Case.

In our higher education framework, the Governor serves as the Chancellor of key government-run universities, including FM University, Patnaik said and posted on X: "I urge the Hon'ble Governor (@GovernorOdisha) to intervene and ensure that the student receives the justice she so desperately sought. Once again, I pray to Lord Jagannatha for the speedy recovery of the Fakir Mohan University student."