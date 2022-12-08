Shimla, December 8: The Election Commission on Thursday declared the assembly election result of Himachal Pradesh. LatestLY presents constituency-wise full list of winners in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha polls. The constituency-wise winners' list has names of winning candidates of the BJP, Congress and AAP. Scroll down to check names of winning candidates of the BJP, Congress, AAP and other parties. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates.
The Congress wrested power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, winning 39 out of 68 assembly seats. The BJP was reduced to 26 seats. There are three seats from where independent candidates were elected. The election to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly took place on November 12. The hill state witnessed over 75 percent voter turnout. There are 412 candidates in the fray, including 24 women. All three major parties - BJP, Congress and AAP - contested all 68 seats. Below is the list of leading/winning candidates of the BJP, Congress and AAP.
Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Constituency-Wise List of Winners of BJP, AAP, Congress
|Constituency Name
|Leading/Winning Candidate
|Party
|Churah (SC)
|Hans Raj
|BJP
|Chamba
|Neeraj Nayar
|Congress
|Dalhousie
|Dhavinder Singh
|BJP
|Bhattiyat
|Kuldeep Singh Pathania
|Congress
|Nurpur
|Ranbir Singh
|BJP
|Fatehpur
|Bhawani Singh Pathania
|Congress
|Jawali
|Chander Kumar
|Congress
|Jaswan-Pragpur
|Bikram Singh
|BJP
|Jawalamukhi
|Sanjay Rattan
|Congress
|Nagrota
|RS Bali
|Congress
|Shahpur
|Kewal Singh
|Congress
|Dharamshala
|Sudhir Sharma
|Congress
|Palampur
|Ashish Butail
|Congress
|Baijnath (SC)
|Kishori Lal
|Congress
|Lahaul and Spiti (ST)
|Ravi Thakur
|Congress
|Kullu
|Sunder Thakur
|Congress
|Banjar
|Surender Shourie
|BJP
|Sundernagar
|Rakesh Kumar
|BJP
|Seraj
|Jai Ram Thakur
|BJP
|Darang
|Puran Chand
|BJP
|Mandi
|Anil Sharma
|BJP
|Balh (SC)
|Inder Singh
|BJP
|Bhoranj (SC)
|Suresh Kumar
|Congress
|Sujanpur
|Rajinder Singh
|Congress
|Barsar
|Inder Dutt Lakhanpal
|Congress
|Nadaun
|Sukhwinder Singh Sukku
|Congress
|Haroli
|Mukesh Agnihotri
|Congress
|Una
|Satpal Singh Satti
|BJP
|Jhanduta (SC)
|Jeet Ram Katwal
|BJP
|Ghumarwin
|Rajesh Dharmani
|Congress
|Sri Naina Deviji
|Randhir Sharma
|BJP
|Arki
|Sanjay
|Congress
|Doon
|Ram Kumar
|Congress
|Solan (SC)
|Dhani Ram Shandil
|Congress
|Kasauli (SC)
|Vinod Sultanpuri
|Congress
|Pachhad (SC)
|Reena
|BJP
|Nahan
|Ajay Solanki
|Congress
|Sri Renukaji (SC)
|Vinay Kumar
|Congress
|Shillai
|Harshwardhan Chauhan
|Congress
|Chopal
|Balbir Singh Verma
|BJP
|Theog
|Kuldeep Singh Rathore
|Congress
|Kasumpti
|Anirudh Singh
|Congress
|Shimla Rural
|Vikramaditya Singh
|Congress
|Jubbal-Kotkhai
|Chetan Singh Bragta
|BJP
|Rampur (SC)
|Nand Lal
|Congress
|Rohru (SC)
|Mohan Lal Brakta
|Congress
|Bharmour (ST)
|Dr Janak Raj
|BJP
|Indora (SC)
|Malendar Rajan
|Congress
|Dehra
|Hoshyar Singh
|Independent
|Sullah
|Vipin Singh Parmar
|BJP
|Kangra
|Pawan Kumar Kajal
|BJP
|Anni (SC)
|Lokender Kumar
|BJP
|Karsog (SC)
|Deep Raj
|BJP
|Nachan (SC)
|Vinod Kumar
|BJP
|Jogindernagar
|Prakash Prem Kumar
|BJP
|Dharampur
|Chander Shekhar
|Congress
|Sarkaghat
|Dalip Thakur
|BJP
|Chintpurni (SC)
|Sudarshan Singh Babloo
|Congress
|Gagret
|Chaitanya Sharma
|Congress
|Kutlehar
|Davinder Kumar
|Congress
|Bilaspur
|Trilok Jamwal
|Congress
|Nalagarh
|KL Thakur
|Independent
|Shimla
|Harish Janartha
|Congress
|Jaisinghpur (SC)
|Yadvinder Goma
|Congress
|Manali
|Bhuvneshwar Gaur
|Congress
|Paonta Sahib
|Sukh Ram
|BJP
|Kinnaur (ST)
|Jagat Singh Negi
|Congress
|Hamirpur
|Ashish Sharma
|Independent
In 2017, the BJP had won 44 seats in Himachal Pradesh and wrested power from the Congress party. The Congress had lost power and could win just 21 seats. One CPI(M) candidate and two Independents were also elected.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2022 08:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).