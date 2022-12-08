Shimla, December 8: The Election Commission on Thursday declared the assembly election result of Himachal Pradesh. LatestLY presents constituency-wise full list of winners in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha polls. The constituency-wise winners' list has names of winning candidates of the BJP, Congress and AAP. Scroll down to check names of winning candidates of the BJP, Congress, AAP and other parties. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, winning 39 out of 68 assembly seats. The BJP was reduced to 26 seats. There are three seats from where independent candidates were elected. The election to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly took place on November 12. The hill state witnessed over 75 percent voter turnout. There are 412 candidates in the fray, including 24 women. All three major parties - BJP, Congress and AAP - contested all 68 seats. Below is the list of leading/winning candidates of the BJP, Congress and AAP.

Constituency Name Leading/Winning Candidate Party
Churah (SC) Hans Raj BJP
Chamba Neeraj Nayar Congress
Dalhousie Dhavinder Singh BJP
Bhattiyat Kuldeep Singh Pathania Congress
Nurpur Ranbir Singh BJP
Fatehpur Bhawani Singh Pathania Congress
Jawali Chander Kumar Congress
Jaswan-Pragpur Bikram Singh BJP
Jawalamukhi Sanjay Rattan Congress
Nagrota RS Bali Congress
Shahpur Kewal Singh Congress
Dharamshala Sudhir Sharma Congress
Palampur Ashish Butail Congress
Baijnath (SC) Kishori Lal Congress
Lahaul and Spiti (ST) Ravi Thakur Congress
Kullu Sunder Thakur Congress
Banjar Surender Shourie BJP
Sundernagar Rakesh Kumar BJP
Seraj Jai Ram Thakur BJP
Darang Puran Chand BJP
Mandi Anil Sharma BJP
Balh (SC) Inder Singh BJP
Bhoranj (SC) Suresh Kumar Congress
Sujanpur Rajinder Singh Congress
Barsar Inder Dutt Lakhanpal Congress
Nadaun Sukhwinder Singh Sukku Congress
Haroli Mukesh Agnihotri Congress
Una Satpal Singh Satti BJP
Jhanduta (SC) Jeet Ram Katwal BJP
Ghumarwin Rajesh Dharmani Congress
Sri Naina Deviji Randhir Sharma BJP
Arki Sanjay Congress
Doon  Ram Kumar Congress
Solan (SC)  Dhani Ram Shandil Congress
Kasauli (SC)  Vinod Sultanpuri Congress
Pachhad (SC) Reena BJP
Nahan Ajay Solanki Congress
Sri Renukaji (SC) Vinay Kumar Congress
Shillai Harshwardhan Chauhan Congress
Chopal  Balbir Singh Verma BJP
Theog Kuldeep Singh Rathore Congress
Kasumpti  Anirudh Singh Congress
Shimla Rural  Vikramaditya Singh Congress
Jubbal-Kotkhai Chetan Singh Bragta BJP
Rampur (SC) Nand Lal Congress
Rohru (SC) Mohan Lal Brakta Congress
Bharmour (ST) Dr Janak Raj BJP
Indora (SC) Malendar Rajan Congress
Dehra  Hoshyar Singh Independent
Sullah Vipin Singh Parmar BJP
Kangra Pawan Kumar Kajal BJP
Anni (SC) Lokender Kumar BJP
Karsog (SC) Deep Raj BJP
Nachan (SC) Vinod Kumar BJP
Jogindernagar Prakash Prem Kumar BJP
Dharampur Chander Shekhar Congress
Sarkaghat  Dalip Thakur BJP
Chintpurni (SC) Sudarshan Singh Babloo Congress
Gagret Chaitanya Sharma Congress
Kutlehar Davinder Kumar Congress
Bilaspur Trilok Jamwal Congress
Nalagarh KL Thakur Independent
Shimla Harish Janartha Congress
Jaisinghpur (SC) Yadvinder Goma Congress
Manali Bhuvneshwar Gaur Congress
Paonta Sahib Sukh Ram BJP
Kinnaur (ST) Jagat Singh Negi Congress
Hamirpur Ashish Sharma Independent

In 2017, the BJP had won 44 seats in Himachal Pradesh and wrested power from the Congress party. The Congress had lost power and could win just 21 seats. One CPI(M) candidate and two Independents were also elected.

