Shimla, December 8: The Election Commission on Thursday declared the assembly election result of Himachal Pradesh. LatestLY presents constituency-wise full list of winners in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha polls. The constituency-wise winners' list has names of winning candidates of the BJP, Congress and AAP. Scroll down to check names of winning candidates of the BJP, Congress, AAP and other parties. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, winning 39 out of 68 assembly seats. The BJP was reduced to 26 seats. There are three seats from where independent candidates were elected. The election to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly took place on November 12. The hill state witnessed over 75 percent voter turnout. There are 412 candidates in the fray, including 24 women. All three major parties - BJP, Congress and AAP - contested all 68 seats. Below is the list of leading/winning candidates of the BJP, Congress and AAP.

Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Constituency-Wise List of Winners of BJP, AAP, Congress

Constituency Name Leading/Winning Candidate Party Churah (SC) Hans Raj BJP Chamba Neeraj Nayar Congress Dalhousie Dhavinder Singh BJP Bhattiyat Kuldeep Singh Pathania Congress Nurpur Ranbir Singh BJP Fatehpur Bhawani Singh Pathania Congress Jawali Chander Kumar Congress Jaswan-Pragpur Bikram Singh BJP Jawalamukhi Sanjay Rattan Congress Nagrota RS Bali Congress Shahpur Kewal Singh Congress Dharamshala Sudhir Sharma Congress Palampur Ashish Butail Congress Baijnath (SC) Kishori Lal Congress Lahaul and Spiti (ST) Ravi Thakur Congress Kullu Sunder Thakur Congress Banjar Surender Shourie BJP Sundernagar Rakesh Kumar BJP Seraj Jai Ram Thakur BJP Darang Puran Chand BJP Mandi Anil Sharma BJP Balh (SC) Inder Singh BJP Bhoranj (SC) Suresh Kumar Congress Sujanpur Rajinder Singh Congress Barsar Inder Dutt Lakhanpal Congress Nadaun Sukhwinder Singh Sukku Congress Haroli Mukesh Agnihotri Congress Una Satpal Singh Satti BJP Jhanduta (SC) Jeet Ram Katwal BJP Ghumarwin Rajesh Dharmani Congress Sri Naina Deviji Randhir Sharma BJP Arki Sanjay Congress Doon Ram Kumar Congress Solan (SC) Dhani Ram Shandil Congress Kasauli (SC) Vinod Sultanpuri Congress Pachhad (SC) Reena BJP Nahan Ajay Solanki Congress Sri Renukaji (SC) Vinay Kumar Congress Shillai Harshwardhan Chauhan Congress Chopal Balbir Singh Verma BJP Theog Kuldeep Singh Rathore Congress Kasumpti Anirudh Singh Congress Shimla Rural Vikramaditya Singh Congress Jubbal-Kotkhai Chetan Singh Bragta BJP Rampur (SC) Nand Lal Congress Rohru (SC) Mohan Lal Brakta Congress Bharmour (ST) Dr Janak Raj BJP Indora (SC) Malendar Rajan Congress Dehra Hoshyar Singh Independent Sullah Vipin Singh Parmar BJP Kangra Pawan Kumar Kajal BJP Anni (SC) Lokender Kumar BJP Karsog (SC) Deep Raj BJP Nachan (SC) Vinod Kumar BJP Jogindernagar Prakash Prem Kumar BJP Dharampur Chander Shekhar Congress Sarkaghat Dalip Thakur BJP Chintpurni (SC) Sudarshan Singh Babloo Congress Gagret Chaitanya Sharma Congress Kutlehar Davinder Kumar Congress Bilaspur Trilok Jamwal Congress Nalagarh KL Thakur Independent Shimla Harish Janartha Congress Jaisinghpur (SC) Yadvinder Goma Congress Manali Bhuvneshwar Gaur Congress Paonta Sahib Sukh Ram BJP Kinnaur (ST) Jagat Singh Negi Congress Hamirpur Ashish Sharma Independent

In 2017, the BJP had won 44 seats in Himachal Pradesh and wrested power from the Congress party. The Congress had lost power and could win just 21 seats. One CPI(M) candidate and two Independents were also elected.

