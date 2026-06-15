Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Named NCPI President After Merger of Rebel TMC MPs

In a major political development, 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MPs on Monday, June 15, formally informed the Election Commission of India (ECI) of their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a regional party that was previously based in Tripura. The faction also notified the Commission that Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had been elected as the new president of the party.

The move comes a day after the rebel MPs informed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about their decision and sought separate seating arrangements in Parliament. The merger has intensified a political battle between the rebel group and the TMC leadership, with the matter now set to be examined by the Election Commission. What Is NCPI and Who Has Joined It? List of MPs Here.

Rebel TMC MPs Inform ECI of Merger With NCPI

According to the rebel faction, the merger was carried out under provisions of the anti-defection law, with the support of more than two-thirds of the party's Lok Sabha MPs.

After informing the Lok Sabha Speaker about the formation of the new group and the selection of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as its leader, the faction formally submitted a letter to the Election Commission confirming the merger and her election as NCPI president. TMC Split Widens: Rebel MPs Merge With NCPI, Back NDA.

According to Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, the merger process has been completed. "We will now work together with the NDA for the development of the country and Bengal. This is a new beginning under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

NCPI Gains Parliamentary Strength

The merger significantly alters the parliamentary strength of the NCPI, which until now was a relatively small regional political party. With the addition of 20 Lok Sabha MPs, the party has emerged as a notable presence in Parliament. The rebel camp includes several prominent former TMC MPs, including Yusuf Pathan, Sayoni Ghosh, Mala Roy and Shatabdi Roy.

NCPI founder Shantanu Dey welcomed the development, although he stated that he initially learned about the merger through social media reports. The Trinamool Congress leadership has strongly opposed the merger and questioned its validity. TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other party leaders have described the development as "illegal and a conspiracy." Party leaders have also urged the Lok Sabha Speaker not to grant recognition to the rebel faction.

The TMC has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is behind the split and is preparing to approach the Election Commission to protect its organisational identity, including its name and election symbol.

Election Commission to Examine Legality

The Election Commission is now expected to examine several aspects of the merger, including its legality, organisational structure and compliance with party rules and constitutional provisions.

The outcome of this process could prove crucial for the rebel MPs. If the merger is recognised under the relevant legal provisions, the MPs may retain their parliamentary membership without facing disqualification under anti-defection rules.

Impact on TMC and Parliament

The development represents a significant challenge for the TMC in Parliament, as 20 of its 29 Lok Sabha MPs have joined the new formation. Political observers believe the Commission's decision will play a key role in determining the future status of the group and its position in Parliament.

The issue also carries implications for parliamentary dynamics ahead of the upcoming Monsoon Session. If the merger receives official recognition, it could strengthen the National Democratic Alliance's position in the Lok Sabha and reshape opposition politics ahead of future electoral contests, including by-elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha election.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 10:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).