Why Are 6 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Leaving Uddhav Thackeray Camp?

Six rebel MPs from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) have told Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that their decision to move toward the Eknath Shinde-led faction was driven by concerns that senior leaders in the Thackeray camp were planning a merger with the Congress. The MPs said this alleged shift in ideology prompted them to break away from the party.

The developments come amid an intensifying political split within the Shiv Sena following the 2022 division that created two factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The latest meetings between the rebel MPs and the Speaker are being seen as a significant step in formalising their position in Parliament. What Is ‘Operation Tiger’? Who Are the Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs?

What the Shiv Sena (UBT) Rebels Told the Speaker

Sources said the six MPs told Birla that the Thackeray-led faction had deviated from its original ideology. They specifically claimed that senior leaders in the Uddhav Thackeray camp were planning a future merger with the Congress, which is part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

The MPs said this alleged plan was the key reason behind their decision to “jump ship” and align with the Shinde faction. They also requested that their seating arrangement in the Lok Sabha be changed to sit near MPs from the Shinde-led group. How Many and Which Uddhav Thackeray MPs Could Switch Sides Before Monsoon Session 2026?

Why the Split Deepened Inside Shiv Sena

The rebellion, according to sources, has revived long-standing tensions within the Thackeray camp. The MPs were reportedly unhappy with party leadership, citing lack of engagement with constituencies and insufficient support during elections.

They also alleged limited access to senior leadership, including party chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray. The developments mirror earlier political splits in Maharashtra that led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in 2022.

How the Rebel MPs Reached Delhi

The six MPs arrived in Delhi in a staggered manner over the past 48 hours and were accommodated in a hotel in Noida. Nagesh Ashtikar, Bhausaheb Wagchaure, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omraje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Deshmukh and Sanjay Jadhav were reportedly transported using multiple private jets from different locations. Sources said some of them later met leaders aligned with the Shinde faction before their meetings with the Speaker.

Where the MPs Are Now

After meeting the Speaker, the MPs have travelled to different locations. Ashtikar went to Tirupati, Wagchaure to Varanasi, Patil to Mumbai, Nimbalkar to Pune, while Deshmukh and Jadhav travelled to Ayodhya for visits. They are expected to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde again before making a formal public statement on their decision.

The Thackeray faction has strongly rejected the rebellion. It has issued a seven-day show-cause notice to the MPs and urged the Speaker not to accept their demands for recognition or seating changes.

The camp has also accused the rebels of anti-party activities and warned of internal disciplinary action. Out of the nine Lok Sabha MPs in the Thackeray camp, only three reportedly attended a recent party meeting, further widening internal divisions.

The Speaker is expected to review the representations made by both sides before taking a view on the status of the MPs. If the split is recognised, it could significantly strengthen the Shinde-led faction in Parliament and alter the political balance between the rival Shiv Sena groups.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).