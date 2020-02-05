India's Communal Harmony Deteriorated After Narendra Modi Came to Power, Says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi at Delhi election rally | (Photo Credits: Twitter/INC)

New Delhi, February 5: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of vitiating the state of communal harmony, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said India's peace and brotherhood has been deteriorated in the last five years. The Gandhi scion, while addressing an election rally in Delhi on Wednesday, claimed the focus was on jobs and prosperity during the UPA years rather than "questioning the patriotism" of Indian citizens. Parvesh Verma Banned From Campaigning Again For 24 Hours.

Over the last five years, Gandhi added, the nation has witnessed communal tensions and unemployment woes. The lines of communal divide, which the country had blurred during the Congress rule, have deepened, he alleged. The voters would soon understand the "agenda" of the BJP, the former Congress chief added.

"In the last 5 years the environment of India has deteriorated, have you noticed? The peace and brotherhood which prevailed earlier is not there. If a 10-year-old girl (sitting in the crowd) can understand that then I am sure others will also understand," Gandhi said.

Although Gandhi's most fierce criticism was reserved for Modi, he also targeted Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal. He accused both the leaders of combating on non-issues, while pushing the concerns of common citizens to the sideline.

"Both of them would not talk about unemployment...Narendra Modi Ji and Kejriwal Ji teach patriotism to the people, it is not needed as every citizen of the country is a patriot. This is just a way to divide people," Gandhi said.

The former Congress chief further accused Kejriwal and Modi of making false promises to the people. He also derided Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying his campaign speeches are not even worthy to be heard. "If you listen to PM Modi, you will find lies. But if you listen to Amit Shah, you will find nothing. Listening to him is same as wasting your time," he added.