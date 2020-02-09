Jammu & Kashmir: Omar Abdullah, Detained Under PSA, Faces Charge of 'Garnering Votes Even During Peak Militancy'

Omar Abdullah | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Srinagar, February 9: Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), faces a slew of charges in the dossier prepared against him by the government. The dossier mentions how Abdullah has the capacity to "garner votes even during peak militancy and poll boycotts". What is Jammu & Kashmir's Public Safety Act That Is Invoked Against Ex-CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti?

The copy of dossier, as accessed by NDTV, also accuses the top National Conference leader of "promoting radical thoughts". It further states that his influence over people could be gauged by his ability to bring voters to the polling booths despite the call of election boycott issued by separatists.

Even when the militancy was at its peak in the 1990s, Abdullah succeeded in bringing electorate to the voters' booth and ensuring a mandate in his favour, the dossier states. The dossier, however, does not explains how this could pose a threat to public order and safety, the channel reported.

"After revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A, in order to secure support of common people, the subject removed all covers / curtains and while resorting to his dirty politics has adopted a radical methodology by way of instigating general masses against the policies of central government," the dossier was quoted as saying.

Abdullah, along with his father and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah, and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, was detained on August 5 -- shortly before the revocation of Article 370. In the final tweet ahead of his detention, Abdullah had pitched for calm and restraint.

"Violence will only play in to the hands of those who do not have the best interests of the state in mind. This wasn’t the India J&K acceded to but I’m not quite ready to give up hope yet. Let calm heads prevail. God be with you all," he had said.

See Omar Abdullah's Tweet

While I’ve been focused on Kashmir I must add a word for people in Kargil, Ladakh & Jammu. I’ve no idea what is in store for our state but it doesn’t look good. I know many of you will be upset by what unfolds. Please don’t take the law in to your own hands, please stay calm. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019

Omar and Mehbooba were slapped with the PSA on Thursday, shortly after they ended up completing six months under detention. The law mandates them to be detained for upto two years without facing trial. After three months, however, the Advisory Board would decide on the further detention of both the J&K politicians.