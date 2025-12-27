New Delhi, December 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the fifth National Conference of Chief Secretaries in the national capital on Saturday and Sunday (December 27-28), with a sharp focus on strengthening India’s human capital as the country moves towards the goal of a Viksit Bharat. The high-level conference, organised by the Centre, will bring together Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories, senior officials, policymakers and domain experts for intensive deliberations on key national development priorities.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the overarching theme of this year’s conference is “Human Capital for Viksit Bharat.” The event aims to reinforce Centre–State cooperation through structured and sustained dialogue, anchored in the Prime Minister’s vision of cooperative federalism. The PMO said the conference “serves as the forum where Centre and States collaborate, designing a unified roadmap to maximise India’s Human Capital potential and accelerate inclusive, future-ready growth.” It added that the deliberations are intended to move India beyond viewing its population merely as a demographic dividend, and instead “position citizens as human capital by developing concrete strategies to strengthen education systems, advance skilling initiatives and generate future-ready employment opportunities across the country.” ‘Your Generation Will Sail Us to New Heights’: PM Narendra Modi to Gen Z, Alpha on Veer Bal Diwas 2025.

The three-day conference, being held from December 26 to 28, will be devoted to finalising a common development agenda. Under the main theme, special emphasis will be placed on five critical areas: Early Childhood Education, Schooling, Skilling, Higher Education, and Sports & Extracurricular Activities. Best practices and actionable strategies for States and Union Territories will be discussed in detail. In addition, six special sessions are scheduled on key reform and growth-oriented subjects, including Deregulation in States; Technology in Governance – Opportunities, Risks and Mitigation; AgriStack for Smart Supply Chain and Market Linkages; One State, One World Class Tourist Destination; Atmanirbhar Bharat & Swadeshi; and Plans for a Post-LWE (Left Wing Extremism) Future. PM Modi Imbibing Strong Values in Children for Viksit Bharat Goal: Ravneet Singh Bittu.

The PMO further noted that focused discussions over meals will be held on Heritage & Manuscript Preservation and Digitisation, and Ayush for All – Integrating Knowledge in Primary Healthcare Delivery, underlining the government’s emphasis on cultural preservation and holistic healthcare. The National Conference of Chief Secretaries has been organised annually for the past four years. The first conference was held in Dharamshala in June 2022, followed by editions in New Delhi in January 2023, December 2023 and December 2024. Senior officials from all States and Union Territories, along with domain experts, will participate in the conference, which is expected to play a key role in shaping India’s development trajectory in the coming years.

