Jyotiraditya Scindia Dispels Rumours of Him Quitting BJP, Tweets 'False News Travels Faster Than The Truth'

File image of Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhopal, June 6: Amid rumours that Jyotiraditya Scindia might quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress turncoat on Saturday wrote a tweet, putting an end to speculations. "Sadly, false news travels faster than the truth," Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted. Reports had surfaced that Scindia was unhappy with the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh. 'Missing' Posters of Jyotiraditya Scindia Put Up in Gwalior.

Rumours about Scindia, who joined the BJP barely three months ago, floated after some people claimed he had removed references to his association with the saffron party from his Twitter bio. However, the fact is Scindia had never put anything in his Twitter bio about his association with the BJP. Prior to joining BJP, his Twitter bio read: "Public servant, cricket enthusiast." It remains the same even today.

Jyotiraditya Scindia Dispels Rumours of Him Quitting BJP:

Sadly, false news travels faster than the truth. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) June 6, 2020

"There has been no change in my Twitter bio. The reports going on in the media have no basis. People should not pay attention to such rumours. The things that were there in the bio at the time of my joining the BJP are still there. There was only a change of photo on Twitter handle when I came in," news agency IANS quoted Scindia as saying.

Scindia's Twitter bio assumes significance because he had removed references to his association with the Congress months before he left the grand old party. At that time too, he had clarified that he was not leaving the Congress. This happened in November last year, and in March this year, Scindia joined the BJP.