New Delhi, August 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed condolence over the death of Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Varun due to coronavirus (COVID-19). In his condolence tweet, PM Narendra Modi said he is sad after hearing about the demise of Kamal Rani Varun, adding that she had contributed significantly in strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh. Kamal Rani Varun Death: Yogi Adityanath Cancels His Ayodhya Visit, State Mourning Announced by UP Govt.

PM Modi tweeted: "Saddened by the passing away of Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamla Rani Varun ji. Her whole life was dedicated to social work. She played a vital role in strengthening the BJP in the state. Condolences to her family and supporters at this time of grief." The 62-year-old Kamal Rani Varun, who had tested positive for coronavirus on July 18, died on Sunday. She was serving as Minister of Technical Education.

PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Kamal Rani Varun:

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार की मंत्री श्रीमती कमला रानी वरुण जी के निधन से बहुत दुख हुआ। उनका पूरा जीवन समाजसेवा के प्रति समर्पित रहा। उन्होंने राज्य में भाजपा को मजबूत बनाने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और समर्थकों के साथ हैं।ओम शांति! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2020

Kamal Rani Varun had been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). According to an official statement issued by Professor RK Dhiman, director SGPGIMS, Kamal Rani had comorbidities in form of diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and hypothyroidism. She was put on mechanical ventilator on Saturday but her condition continued to deteriorate.

After Kamal Rani's death, the council of ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government held a condolence meeting and observed a two-minute silence on the occasion. A state mourning has also been announced. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the demise of Kamal Rani as "disturbing" and described her as a "devote public leader" in her condolence message on Twitter.

