Lucknow, August 2: Kamal Rani Varun, a cabinet minister in Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh, has died of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lucknow, reports on Sunday. Kamal Rani Varun had been hospitalised since she contracted coronavirus on July 18. She was serving as Minister of Technical Education in the Uttar Pradesh government. CM Yogi Adityanath expressed condolence over her death. 42 COVID-19 Patients Go 'Missing' in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, Authorities Unable to Trace Due to Incorrect Phone Numbers, Addresses.

Kamal Rani was being treated at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences hospital. "I express my deepest condolences to the family of Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun. She was COVID-19 positive and was receiving treatment at SGPGI hospital. She was a popular public leader and social worker. She worked efficiently while being the part of the Cabinet," Yogi Adityanath said. Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 Patient, Who Left Hospital in Prayagraj, Found Dead in Bushes Next Day.

"She was an MP in the 11th and 12th Lok Sabha. She discharged her duties with efficiency as the Technical Education Minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet," the Chief Minister added. Kamal Rani was sworn in as Cabinet Minister in Yogi Adityanath-led government in August last year. Her body will be taken to Kanpur from Lucknow according to the COVID-19 protocols where her last rites will be performed.

Uttar Pradesh has so far reported more than 85,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,630 deaths and 48,863 recoveries, according to the Union Ministry of Health. Presently, the state has 34,968 active COVID-19 cases.

