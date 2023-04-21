Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with former BJP minister KS Eshwarappa and promised him that the party will always be with him. This conversation between the two comes after the latter and his son missed the party ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka. Eshwarappa told the Prime Minister that the BJP will “definitely win” the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Announces Candidates for Remaining Two Seats, KS Eshwarappa's Son Misses Out on Ticket.

PM Modi Calls KS Eshwarappa

#KarnatakaElections2023 | PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Karnataka BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa. (Source: KS Eshwarappa) pic.twitter.com/DxUn5bTVU3 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023

