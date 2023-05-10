A bride and groom went to cast vote for the state assembly elections in their wedding attire on Wednesday morning in Mysuru. Voting is underway in the state of Karnataka for 224-member Legislative Assembly. The voting will be done in a single phase. According to Election Commission data, in the first two hours of voting, an 8.26 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections on Wednesday. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Bride Casts Her Vote in Wedding Dress At Polling Booth Number 165 in Chikkamagaluru (See Pic).

Bride and Groom Cast Vote

Bride and groom along with their family cast their votes for #KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 at a polling booth in Mysuru pic.twitter.com/ZaMnNapzty — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

