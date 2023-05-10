A bride arrived at a polling booth in Chikkamagaluru assembly constituency in Karnataka on Wednesday, to cast her vote in the assembly elections in the state. The bride, arrived at the location in her wedding dress and cast her vote at polling booth no. 165 in Chikkamagaluru, news agency ANI reported. Voting for the 224 vidhan sabha seats is currently underway in Karnataka. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murthy Cast Their Votes in Bengaluru, Urge People To Vote (Watch Videos).

Bride Casts Her Vote

#KarnatakaElections | A bride casts her vote at polling booth number 165 in Chikkamagaluru. pic.twitter.com/nwmd6SzVoW — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

