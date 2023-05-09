Bengaluru, May 09: Stage is set for yet another clash between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Janta Dal Secular (JDS) in Karnataka assembly elections 2023. The election will be held in a single phase on May 10 on all the 224 constituencies.

The Results of the elections will be out after three days on May 13. The Election Commission of India will announce the elections on their website. Meanwhile, here’s a look at the date and time for the Karnataka Election Exit Poll 2023 Result. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result: Date and Time

The Karnataka exit poll results should come out immediately after the polling gets over. Exit polls will be released after 7 PM after the voting ends on May 10. This is in accordance to the directives by the Election Commission of India. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Editors Are Responsible for Advertisements Published in Newspapers, Says Election Commission.

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result: When and Where to Watch

Several television media organisations will broadcast the exit polls after the conclusion of polls. India Today-AxisMyIndia, News24-Today’s Chanakya and ABP C-Voter are some of the prominent organisations which are expected to broadcast the exit polls tomorrow evening. You can also tune in to Latestly to track the live updates with us.

Furthermore, the live streaming of Karnataka Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2023 will be available for viewers on other news channels, including on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Meanwhile, according to Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar, the total electorates in Karnataka are 5,21,73,579 crores of which males are 2.62 crores and females are 2.59 crores. The number of first-time voters in the state has gone up by 9.17 lakhs since 2018-19.

